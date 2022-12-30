Shane Ronayne: Mourneabbey is a special club with amazing players

WHEN a manager walks into the first meeting with a team and tells the players not only will they win the Cork championship at senior level for the first time but also the Munster and All-Ireland championships, most would think they live in dreamland.

But that’s exactly what Shane Ronayne did in his first meeting with the Mourneabbey senior ladies footballers nine years ago. And he was true to his word as during that time they won eight Cork championships, seven Munster titles, and two All-Ireland crowns.

Not a bad legacy to leave behind as he confirmed just before Christmas that he has stepped down as manager, to concentrate on his role as Cork senior football manager, among his reasons for ending his successful tenure with the club.

Announcing his decision Shane said: “It has been one of the best experiences of my life and the friendships I made with the players, parents, club members and community of Mourneabbey will last forever.

Even though I came in from Mitchelstown I was never treated as an outsider and was always made to feel welcome by all involved.

“We have enjoyed some great success along the way and that is a testament to the players and their attitude. Their dedication to the club is beyond words and it was very emotional when I told them I was stepping down.

“I always felt that last season was going to be my last and knew it was going to be a challenge to combine it with the Cork job. I only came back to Mourneabbey training sessions after Cork lost out in the All-Ireland series and wanted to give the club championship a go.

“But it’s the right time for me to step away and I think for the players to have a new voice will only bring them on again. They are a superb bunch and have some great young players coming through and there is no doubt the future is bright for Mourneabbey.

“For me, all I can say is a massive thank you to all who have helped along this journey and as I said at the start it was one of the best experiences of my life."

He also reflected on some of the highlights of that time, saying their first county win was special.

“I knew some of the girls from my involvement with UCC and the Cork U16 team and I knew there was potential in the side and that was one of the things we spoke about at that first meeting.

“The talent was there it was just a case of seeing could we bring it out in them and thankfully through the hard work of the players we managed to have some great days over the nine years.

“You can have all the words you want on a board and the main one at that first meeting was potential and credit to the girls they decided that night they were going to give it a right cut.

BREAKTHROUGH

“The first county final against St Val’s in 2014 was huge, just getting to the final was a first for Mourneabbey, and getting that monkey off their backs of winning was massive for the club.

It was just magical to win and the outpouring of emotion that night was unbelievable and that was the start of the journey really.

"It was really special what it meant to the girls, their parents, and all involved with Mourneabbey. I think the All-Ireland final in 2018 when we beat Foxrock was another because of all the narrow misses before that, losing in the final or semi-final.

“That last 10 minutes in Parnell Park is something I will never forget because we were comfortable and knew we weren’t going to lose and to be able to enjoy it was very special. Then once the whistle went the pure emotion afterward showed just want it meant and it’s another night I will never forget.

“The following year to retain the title was also special and it showed they weren’t one-hit wonders and they proved that.

“But I always knew this season was going to be my last and it was a very emotional time when I spoke to the players about it and it wasn’t an easy decision to make but I think the time was right and I have no doubt as a club they will go from strength to strength."