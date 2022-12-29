Exciting times ahead for all in Cork City as club embarks on a new path

THERE has rarely been a more exciting time to be associated with Cork City Football Club.

On the men’s side, Colin Healy led the club’s senior squad to the First Division title in 2022 meaning that they will make their highly anticipated return to the top flight of Irish football in 2023.

On the women’s side, Danny Murphy led the club’s senior squad to a promising finish to their league campaign in 2022 meaning hope is high that they will enjoy a much more positive season — his first full season in charge — in 2023.

Cork City's Nadine Seward and Athlone Town's Kelsey Monroe tussle for a loose ball last season. Picture: Howard Crowdy

And there was a huge development at the end of 2022 that is sure to affect every aspect of the club — hopefully in a positive sense — as Dermot Usher begins his reign in charge of the Rebel Army heading into 2023.

The future looks bright at all levels and Cork City are looking to build on this momentum by adding to its backroom staff to work within its growing and talented underage set-up.

City recently announced on their official website that their U15 boys squad are seeking a Goalkeeper Coach and Strength & Conditioning Coach for the upcoming season.

“These are voluntary positions, and an exciting opportunity to learn, practice your skills and gain valuable experience in a fast-paced, professional football environment,” their statement reads.

“Goalkeeper Coach — The successful candidate will ideally hold a UEFA B Goalkeeping Licence, and will have 3-4 years of experience in elite coaching.

“Strength & Conditioning Coach — It is a requirement that the candidate can be available at least two nights a week to implement the S&C programme under the supervision of our Head of Strength & Conditioning Coach.

“Ideally candidates would be available at weekends, but this is not a necessity. The successful candidates will be dedicated, professional, and display high levels of attention to detail.”

The closing date for applications is Saturday, January 7 and they should be sent in the format of a short cover letter (max 1 page) and CV (max 2 pages) to lkearney@corkcityfc.ie.

Also, the City Women’s First Team and girls academy are accepting expressions of interest from individuals keen to aid the development of its young players.

They have opportunities for outfield coaches, goalkeeping coaches, Strength & Conditioning coaches as well as off-field and other match-day roles.

“We need more staff on the girl’s side. We need a better infrastructure than what’s in place currently.

“I feel next year we will be able to really push on as a club and improve in the areas that we want to improve on,” Murphy recently told The Echo.

More information about the Women’s roles can be found on the club’s website corkcityfc.ie.