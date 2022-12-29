Thu, 29 Dec, 2022 - 12:15

Exciting times ahead for all in Cork City as club embarks on a new path

Colin Healy and Danny Murphy will oversee the senior teams at Turner's Cross again in 2023
Exciting times ahead for all in Cork City as club embarks on a new path

Cork City manager Colin Healy about to control the ball on the sideline at Turner's Cross. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Andrew Horgan

THERE has rarely been a more exciting time to be associated with Cork City Football Club.

On the men’s side, Colin Healy led the club’s senior squad to the First Division title in 2022 meaning that they will make their highly anticipated return to the top flight of Irish football in 2023.

On the women’s side, Danny Murphy led the club’s senior squad to a promising finish to their league campaign in 2022 meaning hope is high that they will enjoy a much more positive season — his first full season in charge — in 2023.

Cork City's Nadine Seward and Athlone Town's Kelsey Monroe tussle for a loose ball last season. Picture: Howard Crowdy
Cork City's Nadine Seward and Athlone Town's Kelsey Monroe tussle for a loose ball last season. Picture: Howard Crowdy

And there was a huge development at the end of 2022 that is sure to affect every aspect of the club — hopefully in a positive sense — as Dermot Usher begins his reign in charge of the Rebel Army heading into 2023.

The future looks bright at all levels and Cork City are looking to build on this momentum by adding to its backroom staff to work within its growing and talented underage set-up.

City recently announced on their official website that their U15 boys squad are seeking a Goalkeeper Coach and Strength & Conditioning Coach for the upcoming season.

“These are voluntary positions, and an exciting opportunity to learn, practice your skills and gain valuable experience in a fast-paced, professional football environment,” their statement reads.

“Goalkeeper Coach — The successful candidate will ideally hold a UEFA B Goalkeeping Licence, and will have 3-4 years of experience in elite coaching.

“Strength & Conditioning Coach — It is a requirement that the candidate can be available at least two nights a week to implement the S&C programme under the supervision of our Head of Strength & Conditioning Coach.

“Ideally candidates would be available at weekends, but this is not a necessity. The successful candidates will be dedicated, professional, and display high levels of attention to detail.”

The closing date for applications is Saturday, January 7 and they should be sent in the format of a short cover letter (max 1 page) and CV (max 2 pages) to lkearney@corkcityfc.ie.

Also, the City Women’s First Team and girls academy are accepting expressions of interest from individuals keen to aid the development of its young players.

They have opportunities for outfield coaches, goalkeeping coaches, Strength & Conditioning coaches as well as off-field and other match-day roles.

“We need more staff on the girl’s side. We need a better infrastructure than what’s in place currently.

“I feel next year we will be able to really push on as a club and improve in the areas that we want to improve on,” Murphy recently told The Echo.

More information about the Women’s roles can be found on the club’s website corkcityfc.ie.

More in this section

Longest going Charity soccer game comes to an end after 50 years  Longest going Charity soccer game comes to an end after 50 years 
Kinsale’s Darragh Crowley signs new deal at Cork City Kinsale’s Darragh Crowley signs new deal at Cork City
Former Carrigaline United ace Josh Honohan heading back to Turner's Cross for 2023 Former Carrigaline United ace Josh Honohan heading back to Turner's Cross for 2023
cork soccer
<p class="contextmenu internal_Caption">Can Cristiano Ronaldo's departure spur United on to greater things?</p>

The Longshot: United looking to replace Ronaldo

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all
Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023 Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023
Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland? Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland?

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Echo WISA

Read all about the monthly winner’s and more.
Click Here

EL logo

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more