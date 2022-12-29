Damien Cahalane keen to see what Cork hurlers' young guns can do

CORK defender Damien Cahalane believes that the amount of young talent coming into the squad for 2023 will provide an impetus for the rest of the panel to feed off.

Last year, Ciarán Joyce and Dáire O’Leary – All-Ireland U20 winners under new senior manager Pat Ryan – established themselves and it’s likely more of that vintage will make their mark as Ethan Twomey, Brian Hayes, Seán Twomey and Conor O’Callaghan are among those in the in the mix.

Cahalane, who made his debut in 2012 and has been a continuous part of the squad since 2014, is keen to see what the younger players can do.

“They're coming in and they're bringing a massive amount and array of talent,” he says, “but talent doesn't guarantee you anything, it's about how you apply it and the work that you put into it.

“For those of us that are there a good while, and have been through the ups and downs of it, we'll do our best to kind of guide them, but they're going to have their own unique skillset that they're going to want to impose on it.

“We'll get that bit of youthful exuberance out of them and they might get the little bit of guidance or the little bit of experience off the older guys. Look, it's an exciting time to be in the group because of the two different demographics and the dynamic that's there. We’re looking forward to going back training and getting back to work with the fellas.”

Pictured at the launch of the 2023 Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League were (left to right): Damien Cahalane (Cork), Mark Rodgers (Clare), Nickie Quaid (Limerick), Ronan Maher (Tipperary), Cathrach Daly (Waterford) and Michael Leane (Kerry).

Cahalane’s time with Cork has encompassed Munster titles in 2014, 2017 and 2018, though of course an All-Ireland remains elusive for the Rebels since 2005 while the last national league title was 1998.

Naturally, he’d like to have won more but he’s grateful for what has materialised.

“Every competition that you go out to play, you're going out to win it be it the Munster league or the national league or the Munster championship or the All-Ireland championship,” he says.

“You're going out to win every single one of them but it doesn't always work out. The path that my career has taken me on, I can't really say that I'd do anything differently.

Myself and other guys that are there, we've done everything to the best of our ability and our ability and preparation has taken us this far. Three Munster medals isn't any mean feat either, and I wouldn't swap them for anything.

“I would have liked to have won more but it's easy to say that. Your career kind of takes you on the path it takes you on and that bit of experience I hope will serve me well going forward.”

PRESSURE

Of course, Cork’s wait for the return of the Liam MacCarthy Cup is now the longest in the county’s history, with just three All-Ireland final appearances in the 17 years since Seán Óg Ó hAilpín lifted the cup in 2005.

While there is naturally pressure to try to end that drought, Cahalane feels that it is something best embraced rather than being cowed by.

“There's an expectation,” he says, “I think there's an expectation when you play with Cork that Cork – traditionally, when I was growing up – Cork would nearly always have been one of the favourites to win nearly any competition that they were entered in.

“I suppose over the years, for a variety of different reasons, it hasn't worked that way for us coming through. We've made a couple of finals, won a couple of Munster championships.

“That's what we have to show for it. But look, it hasn't been for the want of preparation either, we've come against exceptionally good sides. Maybe other years we weren't as good as previous Cork teams and there's just times like that as well.

“But yeah, there's definitely an expectation but it's something that you have to use that as well, to fuel yourself to prepare to go out and try to succeed as well. It can't be something that you let it shrink yourself, you have to kind of grow into that as well.”