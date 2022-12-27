Ballincollig GAA club look forward with optimism, despite mixed results this season

ANOTHER GAA season has drawn to a conclusion and all in all it has been a positive year for Ballincollig GAA.

Despite mixed results on the field in 2022, the Village can look forward to 2023 with optimism.

The premier intermediate hurlers were destined for a relegation play-off after losing the first two championships games, but with the help of a return of a few key players, they put in a magnificent performance in the final group game to beat Kilworth, 1-23 to 3-12.

A result that lifted Ballincollig to mid-table safety. The premier senior footballers were also winless in their first two games, but did have one point on the board heading into the last group stage game against Valley Rovers in Kilmurry.

The odds on the Muskerry side reaching the knockout stages were a long shot, but by the end of the game, they completed a 20-point swing to qualify.

Podsie O’Mahony’s charges defeated Carbery in the quarter-final, and despite a second-half malfunction in 1-16 to 0-9 defeat to Nemo Rangers in the semi-final, Ballincollig can look back on it as a positive season, with many young players getting valuable championship experience. At U21 level, Ballincollig completed a Muskerry double, the footballers beating near neighbours Éire Óg in the final in March and the hurlers beat Blarney in the decider at the end of November.

Ballincollig captains Stephen Wills and Evan Cooke raise the trophy with Patsy Lynch, Macroom Motors after the U21 Football victory. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

The Cork county championship draws were made recently and there is no doubt Ballincollig in the same group as near neighbours Éire Óg is most certainly mouth-watering. And the fact the two rivals meet in the last group game will also add to the intrigue. Defending champions Nemo Rangers and Carrigaline make up the group.

The Collig have a new hurling manager for the 2023 season, with Danny Dwyer returning as boss. Dwyer guided Ballincollig to IHC glory back in 2018. It will be a tough championship in 2023, with Castlelyons, Bandon and newcomers Dungourney in the group.

It has been a hectic first year as chairman for Donal Hannigan as he explains.

“2022 has been very busy but enjoyable, it has brought a number of challenges since coming out of Covid. Putting structures in place has been a key priority, fundraising efforts and our three-year development plan finished in 2022.

“We got floodlights for pitch 3, which is now sand-based, so now we have two pitches with lights, an astroturf and our main pitch. The integration with the camogie and ladies football clubs has gone very well, we don’t have the one club model, but it is something we want to implement in the coming years.”

The operations director at Dell EMC in Ovens first got involved with Ballincollig back in 2004, and straight away he noticed the GAA club was the heartbeat of the community, something Hannigan is continuing to try and improve.

I came down from Tullylease 18 years ago due to work commitments and the Village spirit was there, I saw it with my own eyes and I could see there was huge potential and growth.

“That’s what drew me in at the time. While the club is growing and growing, and Ballincollig’s population is growing, there is still a heartbeat at the club, and that’s my job to keep that going.

“When the kids are training on a Saturday morning, we try and encourage the parents to come into the bar, have tea or coffee and just try and get them to engage in the club. We are always striving for new people to get involved.”

BLEED BALLINCOLLIG

Hannigan is hopeful of a successful 2023 with two proud Ballincollig men in charge in both codes.

“Podsie O’Mahony is going into his fourth season at the helm and Danny Dwyer is back with the hurlers. They bleed Ballincollig and with a young team in both, I am confident they will continue to grow.”

There is no doubt Ballincollig have made huge strides off the field in recent years, so what are the plans for the Ballincollig hierarchy for 2023?

“When we compare ourselves to other clubs in Cork, we are lacking a recreation area with gym facilities that our players deserve, that’s strong on my mind, but the members will agree on what development they want to see over the next three years.

Minister Jack Chambers at Ballincollig GAA with Donal Hannigan. Picture: Gerard McCarthy

“In terms of number of pitches, we are in good shape, but there is no doubt we need to do more to help the players off the field, with a new gym a priority for us.”