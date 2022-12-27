John Horgan on hurling: Barrs revival can inspire other clubs to take a major step in 2023

WHEN a club wins a county title for the first time in its history there is a joy that knows no boundaries.

It’s a similar story when a club wins a title after enduring a long famine; the longer that famine goes on the thought seeps in that it might never happen again.

Here in Cork a lot of clubs have found themselves in that situation, another empty plate at the end of another year.

St Finbarr’s hurlers were one of those clubs, one of the most decorated clubs in the country being unable to make the big breakthrough again.

At the outset of this year, 29 long and impatient ones had passed since the Seán Óg Murphy Cup was paraded up Barrack Street en route to the club’s premises in Togher.

Things had been stirring to some extent for a while in the great hurling home and a Premier County Minor title a couple of years ago gave reason for cautious optimism going forward.

The bunch of players that brought about that minor triumph contained quite a few players who were looked upon as some of the best, young talent produced by the club for quite some time.

BRIDGING THE GAP

However, as many other clubs had found out down through the years: the gap from the minor grade to senior was considerable. At the start of the season the expectation was that a productive campaign might lay ahead but when they were included in a group alongside Blackrock, Sarsfields, and Charleville, the optimism levels that might have existed could have dropped a bit.

The Rockies and Sars were the fancied two to emerge from the group with the Barrs and Charleville fighting it out for third and fourth place.

The latter two shared the points in their opening encounter and when the Rockies raced into a nine-point lead early in their joust with the team from Togher, things looked as bleak as they had been for a long time for the men in blue.

But that’s when the season changed in the most dramatic way possible for Ger Cunningham’s team and the subsequent happenings marked one of the great comebacks in the old championship for many a long day and when it was all over the Barrs were ahead by a point.

It was a stunning riposte by a team containing so many young players alongside the more experienced hands.

Cunningham’s son Ben ended up with a haul of a dozen points, Brian Hayes, Ethan Twomey, Jack Cahalane, and Ben O’Connor among others contributed handsomely on the board on a night when a lot of boys became grown men.

Sars had to negotiate the final hurdle in the group described as the group of death and they fell too to the rejuvenated Barrs. The Barrs and the Rockies emerged from the group with the pre-championship favourites from Riverstown losing out. Now it was time for real optimism for the club who hadn’t won a title for 29 years.

Conor O'Sullivan, Sarsfields, tackled by Eoghan Finn and Brian Hayes, St Finbarr's, in Páirc Uí Rinn. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Douglas came in second best in the quarter-final meeting between the southside rivals and it was a similar story with Newtownshandrum in the semi-final, the Barrs doing the complete opposite to what they had done against the Rockies, getting off to a whirlwind start and effectively winning the game in those early sequences.

At long last and after many painful years the blue brigade was back in a final against the team that they had earlier manufactured that stirring comeback against, the men from Church Road.

An all-southside final, an all-city final generated huge interest in the weeks preceding the big day, many believing that the earlier loss would be a huge motivation tool for the Rockies.

But again it was the Barrs who triumphed, in one of the worst weather days imaginable at headquarters, they triumphed on a scoreline of 2-14 to 1-7.

They were fully deserving of the victory in a chamionship that overall had produced some fine fare but it might not have glistened in the manner that many had hoped.

But the lengthy famine that the Barrs supporters had to endure was finally at an end and the scenes that followed on that memorable Sunday on the banks of the Lee will stand the test of time.

The Barrs’ triumph was the story of the hurling year on Leeside, the cause had always endured and the hope had never died and that hope had now been realised.

For many of the older generation in Togher it must have felt like the club had just won its first-ever county.

The hallmarks of the year for them were the character and resilience exhibited by so many young players, some of them now on the training ground with Pat Ryan in an extended Cork squad.

Ballyea's Pearse Lillis and Brandon O'Connell put pressure on St Finbarr's Jack Cahalane. Picture: Eamon Ward

The blend of youth and experience worked perfectly for team boss Cunningham and the rest of his management team.

Of course, the former Cork star gave them that inner belief, the belief that is so necessary when things might not have been going their way as it wasn’t in that group game against the Rockies.

Now, from being the hunters, the new champions will become the hunted next season and history has shown how difficult it is to retain the title on Leeside.

But the pressure is off now, the monkey is off the back too, and the blend next season will be wiser and the confidence levels will be higher too.

There is no doubt that this bunch of Barrs players won a great Cork County Championship, many would argue that it was one of their best ever despite having had to wait so long for it.

Other clubs that are enduring their own famines will take heart from what the Barrs achieved and they will ask ‘why not?’.