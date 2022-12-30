John Horgan: Cork GAA Yearbook captures a season to remember for Rebel clubs

WITH the year's end now just a few hours away, it's an appropriate time to reflect on the happenings that transpired on Leeside on the GAA front for 2022.

And what better way to do that than to spend some time going through the pages of the Cork GAA Yearbook, another excellent production adding to the many that have been published down the years.

In fact, for any Cork GAA supporter, it really is a must that you get your hands on this publication.

There are pages and pages on the joy that was experienced by all the winning teams and conversely the despair of losing, both at domestic level and on the provincial and national front.

In his introductory words, County Board chairman Marc Sheehan noted that there are many things to be proud of over the past 12 months and he is quite right in stating that.

The pictorial content is superb too, team captains on the podium collecting the cherished silverware alongside some superb action shots from the games in both codes.

There are reports from the various divisions, a section on the great work at Rebel Óg level and the work being done by those charged with ensuring that hundreds of games are got through in the many age groups.

The late and great former president of the GAA, Con Murphy is remembered by Sean O'Tuama on what was 100 years since his birth.

You could devote the entire publication to the work that was undertaken and successfully completed by a man who served at all levels of the association across the landscape and the man who had the honour of handing over the Liam MacCarthy Cup to three Cork hurling captains during his three-year stint as GAA President.

As the author put it, he gave a lifetime of service to an association that he treasured and nurtured while he had strength of mind and body.

The article is certainly a fitting tribute to a man that was hugely respected far and near and somebody whose memory will stand the test of time There are a couple of pages devoted to the Barrs hurlers coming in from the cold on that memorable October Sunday when they overcame their great Southside rivals from Church Road.

Their glorious run to the SHC title is recalled and the ending of a famine in Togher that had lasted for 29 years, far too long in that great hurling home that has produced endless Cork greats down the corridors of time.

Photographer, George Hatchell captured some of their memorable moments on what was a glorious day for them down by the banks of the Lee.

TOP DOGS

Not that far away in the great footballing stronghold of Nemo Rangers, equal coverage is given to the most successful footballing club in the country They went in as underdogs on the final day against the Barrs but as has happened so often in some of their greatest victories, they came out as top dogs.

As they say, you never, ever underestimate a team wearing Nemo colours.

Followers of Fr O'Neill's will be delighted with the exposure they received in the publication as they graduated to the top tier of Cork senior hurling, a huge achievement for the thriving East Cork club. St Michael's are back in the big time too after many heartbreaks and lifting the Senior A football title is given some splendid and merited coverage too.

Fr O'Neill's Declan Dalton celebrates the win over Courcey Rovers in the Co-Op Superstores Cork Senior A Hurling Championship final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Down through the grades, all the victorious teams receive well-deserved plaudits for their achievements in bringing county titles to their native place.

The great games of camogie and ladies football are well-catered for too in the yearbook. The thriving West Cork club, Randal Óg had another memorable year on the playing fields of the county and that too is given adequate space.

Whilst there wasn't the outcome that we might have desired on the inter-county front in both codes, the efforts of the teams that came up that bit short are recalled and with the hope that better days lie ahead.

And with a few new management teams in place, there will be reason for optimism in the new season.

Sadly, the Cork GAA family lost some of its greatest servants over the course of the year and those wonderful people are fondly remembered.

Among them are men like that great dual player, Seamus Looney, the tireless Valley Rovers club man Denis O'Riordan, and Bryan O'Loughlin who gave such sterling service to his native place Kanturk and subsequently to Blackrock and St Michael's.

Bryan was a hugely respected figure at all levels of the GAA, as a player, administrator, county board member, a member of various committees and a steward at Páirc Uí Chaoimh and Páirc Uí Rinn for many years.

The graveside oration on the day of his burial at St John's cemetery in Ballinrea was given by his great friend, former Cork County Board secretary Frank Murphy and he spoke wonderfully of a person who gave so much to so many In the publication there are uplifting reports of the work being put in at ground level by so many clubs, Kilmeen-Kilbree and Russell Rovers being just two of them. Their vision for the future illustrates again the dedication of so many people immersed in the great association.

Finbarr McCarthy of 96/103 FM has a few pages on the success of their monthly awards and their upcoming Awards Banquet. There, you could say, is something for everybody in this superb publication which is priced at just €8. Of course, it all had to be compiled by GAA correspondent, Denis Hurley and once more the sterling work that he put in to making it the success it has become must be applauded.

It is always a big undertaking in getting it all together but not for the first time, he did a fantastic job.