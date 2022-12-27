The Longshot: United looking to replace Ronaldo

AT THE beginning of the season I backed Man United at each-way to win the Premier League.

That their price remains 66/1 after Christmas best explains how well that’s going.

I’d hoped Ronaldo might settle into being an impact sub, but that didn’t go down too well.

They had a horrible start to the season but Erik Ten Hag has steadied the ship at Old Trafford somewhat.

Tonight’s game with Notts forest is the first chance for United to set the tone for the second half of the season and put the Cristiano Ronaldo era behind them and make a push for the top four.

The departure of their boldest boy has all but guaranteed United will dip into the transfer market for a striker in January.

Of the sides currently in positions one through seven, United are the lowest scorers having netted just 20 goals across 14 matches.

Anthony Martial is recognised as United’s only true centre-forward. Ronaldo’s exit (via mutual agreement, they say) came on the back of him giving an unauthorised interview where he undermined Ten Hag’s authority while openly criticising the club. Consequently, space has opened up for an extra body that United need to fill if they are to achieve their Dutch manager’s pre-season target which is returning Champions League football to Old Trafford.

However, as we’ve seen down the years, it’s not always straightforward bringing in a marquee name during the January window. Louis Saha and Andy Cole were recruited in that month (Alexis Sanchez too) while Fernandes proved to be a game-changer when he eventually joined. Nemanja Vidic and Patrice Evra were astute mid-season signings.

Among those associated with a winter switch are two who shone at the World Cup, both netting three goals, Dutch winger Cody Gakpo was linked in the summer before deciding to stay at boyhood club PSV Eindhoven where he’s been fairly sensational.

The other, Goncalo Ramos, famously replaced Ronaldo in Portugal’s last-16 meeting against Switzerland where he bagged the competition’s only hat-trick in 90 minutes. Ramos is also enjoying a prolific domestic campaign.

The 21-year-old Benfica centre-forward to date has registered nine goals across 11 league games.

His compatriot Joao Felix is reportedly nearing an exit from Atletico Madrid where he’s often struggled in Diego Simeone’s rigid system and would bring a new dimension to United’s attack.

Ten Hag also confirmed United will be activating the one-year extension to Marcus Rashford’s contract as he tries to persuade him to sign a new long-term deal with PSG rumoured to be sniffing around. It’s 33/1 Kylian Mbappe moves the other way this January!

United come into tonight’s game on the back of a 2-0 win over Vincent Kompany’s Burnley in the Round of 16 of the EFL Cup thanks to goals from Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen and Rashford.

Forest beat Jon Dahl Tomasson’s Blackburn Rovers 4-1in the same competition last week and the duo will face each other in the Premier League for the first time this century.

It’s been a long wait for Forest who probably won’t be thinking too much about revenge for their last top-flight encounter, which they lost 8-1 at home back in 1999.

United to win 3-1 at 12/1 is my choice.

While Messi still parties, Mbappe back in PSG action

WHILE Leo Messi continues to celebrate back in South America, teammate and fellow World Cup star Kylian Mbappe found himself back on the Paris Saint Germain training ground last Wednesday ( a day after his 24th birthday).

It is reported that the Argentina hero’s father negotiated a one-year contract extension (it currently runs until next summer) with PSG owners for his son while in Doha. Which will be disappointing news for Barcelona fans hoping to see him end his career at the Nou Camp.

The PSG squad is crammed full of World Cup talent. Argentinean left-back Nicolas Tagliafico also lifted the World Cup alongside Messi. Achraf Hakimi helped Morocco to reach a historic semi-final, and let’s not forget Brazil’s penalty villains Neymar (who failed to take one against Croatia) and Marquinhos.

Defending Ligue 1 champions PSG are odds-on favourites to win a ninth title in 11 years. They claimed their 10th league title last campaign after wrestling the title off shock 2020/21 winners Lille; if they reach 11 it would put them one clear as France’s most successful side, ahead of Marseille and Saint-Etienne.

They play Strasbourg tomorrow. The side from near the German border ended up sixth last term, their best finish for 42 years, but this campaign has been poor and they are second last.

The side from the French capital’s bigger concern will be the meeting with Bayern Munich in the knockout stages of the Champions League in February.

Their conquerors in the 2020 decider look more toothless since they sold Robert Lewandowski and Sadio Mané’s absence through injury compounds issues up front.

Paris are 5/4 to win the opener in the City of Love on Valentine’s Day. Bayern are 15/8.

They are 7/1 and 6/1 respectively to lift the trophy.

Rock could go all the way if he passes Aspinall test

EVERYONE seems to be struggling hitting doubles on the boards at the PDC World Championship so far in the tournament.

If any player can start hitting the big ones to finish matches this festive season, they will go a long way to winning the tournament.

Our outside pick of Antrim man Josh Rock scores heavy and can be ruthless at the backend of legs, but to go all the way and win the PDC darts on his debut in the competition, he first faces a major obstacle this afternoon when he takes on two-time semi-finalist Nathan Aspinall.

The World Youth Champion has narrowed from 16/1 to 12/1 for outright glory, but would probably shorten again were he to take down Aspinall in round three.

The pair met at the European Championship in October, with Rock winning 6-5, and Aspinall is the 13/10 slight outsider (and 33/1 for the tournament). Rock is 8/13.

The other big shootout today sees two former champs take each other on at the Alexandra Palace. 2020 winner Welshman Gerwyn Price takes on four-time BDO Lakeside top man Raymond van Barneveld, who won his only PDC crown after switching in 2007 (beating Phil Taylor in a dramatic final that year).

The 55-year-old Dutch man hasn’t been in a World decider since and had no major form until recently - he only came out of retirement in February -when he beat Price twice at the Grand Slam of Darts, recovering from 8-3 down to send the Welshman packing in one of those meetings.

He was struck down by food poisoning in the build-up to his second round match, but dug deep to reach the last 32 for the first time in four years.

Price is top seed and 1/3 to win this evening, with Barney 9/4.

Four-time semi-finalist James Wade is the highest-ranked player to fall in the first fixtures of the tournament, the eighth seed suffering a surprise 3-2 defeat to Wales’ Jim Williams last Thursday, with “The Machine” the only one of the world’s top 20 unable to progress.

Reigning champion Peter Wright continues his title defence against Belgium’s Kim Huybrechts tonight.

The Bet

WE’LL go for a three-timer on the gee-gees for the week that’s in it.

Mr Incredble at 10/1 today in the 3pm at Leopardstown. Boothil in the 1.20 at 6/5 and Nube Negra at 10/3 in the 2.30 at Kempton.

That will net you a 90/1 treble.