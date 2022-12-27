The Longshot: United looking to replace Ronaldo

WHILE Leo Messi continues to celebrate back in South America, teammate and fellow World Cup star Kylian Mbappe found himself back on the Paris Saint Germain training ground last Wednesday ( a day after his 24th birthday).
It is reported that the Argentina hero’s father negotiated a one-year contract extension (it currently runs until next summer) with PSG owners for his son while in Doha. Which will be disappointing news for Barcelona fans hoping to see him end his career at the Nou Camp.
The PSG squad is crammed full of World Cup talent. Argentinean left-back Nicolas Tagliafico also lifted the World Cup alongside Messi. Achraf Hakimi helped Morocco to reach a historic semi-final, and let’s not forget Brazil’s penalty villains Neymar (who failed to take one against Croatia) and Marquinhos.
Defending Ligue 1 champions PSG are odds-on favourites to win a ninth title in 11 years. They claimed their 10th league title last campaign after wrestling the title off shock 2020/21 winners Lille; if they reach 11 it would put them one clear as France’s most successful side, ahead of Marseille and Saint-Etienne.
They play Strasbourg tomorrow. The side from near the German border ended up sixth last term, their best finish for 42 years, but this campaign has been poor and they are second last.
The side from the French capital’s bigger concern will be the meeting with Bayern Munich in the knockout stages of the Champions League in February.
Their conquerors in the 2020 decider look more toothless since they sold Robert Lewandowski and Sadio Mané’s absence through injury compounds issues up front.
Paris are 5/4 to win the opener in the City of Love on Valentine’s Day. Bayern are 15/8.
They are 7/1 and 6/1 respectively to lift the trophy.
EVERYONE seems to be struggling hitting doubles on the boards at the PDC World Championship so far in the tournament.
If any player can start hitting the big ones to finish matches this festive season, they will go a long way to winning the tournament.
Our outside pick of Antrim man Josh Rock scores heavy and can be ruthless at the backend of legs, but to go all the way and win the PDC darts on his debut in the competition, he first faces a major obstacle this afternoon when he takes on two-time semi-finalist Nathan Aspinall.
The World Youth Champion has narrowed from 16/1 to 12/1 for outright glory, but would probably shorten again were he to take down Aspinall in round three.
The pair met at the European Championship in October, with Rock winning 6-5, and Aspinall is the 13/10 slight outsider (and 33/1 for the tournament). Rock is 8/13.
The other big shootout today sees two former champs take each other on at the Alexandra Palace. 2020 winner Welshman Gerwyn Price takes on four-time BDO Lakeside top man Raymond van Barneveld, who won his only PDC crown after switching in 2007 (beating Phil Taylor in a dramatic final that year).
The 55-year-old Dutch man hasn’t been in a World decider since and had no major form until recently - he only came out of retirement in February -when he beat Price twice at the Grand Slam of Darts, recovering from 8-3 down to send the Welshman packing in one of those meetings.
He was struck down by food poisoning in the build-up to his second round match, but dug deep to reach the last 32 for the first time in four years.
Price is top seed and 1/3 to win this evening, with Barney 9/4.
Four-time semi-finalist James Wade is the highest-ranked player to fall in the first fixtures of the tournament, the eighth seed suffering a surprise 3-2 defeat to Wales’ Jim Williams last Thursday, with “The Machine” the only one of the world’s top 20 unable to progress.
Reigning champion Peter Wright continues his title defence against Belgium’s Kim Huybrechts tonight.
WE’LL go for a three-timer on the gee-gees for the week that’s in it.
Mr Incredble at 10/1 today in the 3pm at Leopardstown. Boothil in the 1.20 at 6/5 and Nube Negra at 10/3 in the 2.30 at Kempton.
That will net you a 90/1 treble.