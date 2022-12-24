Cobh Ramblers recruit talented Jack Doherty from Wexford

Cobh Ramblers have given their supporters a fine Christmas present by announcing the signing of Jack Doherty from Wexford FC.

Doherty, who Cork City were looking to secure the services of last season, will bring plenty of versatility and attacking flair to St Colman’s Park.

Speaking after signing for Ramblers, Doherty said he is looking forward to getting started in Cobh colours.

“I’m absolutely delighted to sign with Cobh Ramblers. I can’t wait to get going and I cannot wait to meet the supporters of Cobh. Shane is building an exciting team ahead of the 2023 season and I am delighted to be part of it. I’m looking forward to getting going in January."

One of the most impressive performers in the First Division last season, Doherty becomes manager Shane Keegan’s first new signing ahead of the 2023 season.

“I’m delighted that Jack has joined the club," said Keegan, "he’s a player I’ve known for some time, going as far as back as our shared time in the Regional Development Centres.

"He’s often been a thorn in my side, so I am delighted to finally have him in one of my teams.

Jack has shown time after time that he is one of the best players in the First Division and we are very lucky to win the race to secure his signature.

"The fact he has bought into our vision and plans for the 2023 season shows that we fully intend to be super competitive and Jack, along with a few other players who will join us in the coming week or two will be key assets as we push for promotion."

He was one of Wexford’s most impressive performers last term, scoring six league goals. The 28-year-old’s creativity in the middle of the park has won many admirers over the years, including at League Of Ireland level also with Longford Town and Waterford FC.

IMPACT

Doherty, who also had a spell with Ipswich Town, will look to make an instant impact at St Colman’s Park, as Cobh aim to deliver a much-improved campaign in 2023.

Cobh commence the League Of Ireland First Division season with an away Munster Derby against Kerry FC on February 17.

Ramblers' first home match of the new season will be against Waterford FC on February 24.

That is before they commence the month of March with an away trip to take on Longford Town on the fourth, which is followed by another away game against Treaty United the following weekend.