Christy O'Connor hails an entertaining 2022 football season: Kerry now hope to establish a new world order

AS the illuminating smoke rose up from a maroon-dominated ocean at the end of the All-Ireland football final in July, a raft of green smoke flares lit up Hill 16 in additional time like a welcome home party signalling the Kerry ship into the dock.

There were times over the last eight years when Kerry’s search to end the third-longest drought in their history was like a lost ship at sea. They ran into choppy waters at various stages of the final, but Kerry negotiated their way through the storm before the vessel finally came in with the missing cargo.

Less than 12 months on from crashing into the rocks against Tyrone, the 2022 All-Ireland success was also a vindication for Kerry firmly embracing the New World Order.

After getting annihilated on turnovers against Tyrone in 2021, when they turned over the ball 35 times, conceding 2-9 off that possession, Kerry turned over possession just ten times in total against Galway. They conceded just two points from that possession, which came early in the game.

The acquisition of Paddy Tally as defensive coach may have raised eyebrows in Kerry, but it was a masterstroke. For all the talk about Kerry’s defensive stability, the best teams marry transition play with defensive stability. And Kerry’s transition and counter-attacking play was central to their success in 2022.

ADAPT

It was that kind of year where teams and players had to adapt and evolve as they went. For the first time in two seasons, there was a backdoor in the football championship but not like in the past as only 16 teams could compete in the Sam Maguire, which was based on where teams finished in the league.

The Tailteann Cup was introduced. For the first time in football championship history, two games – the Limerick/Clare Munster quarter-final and the Armagh/Galway All-Ireland quarter-final – were decided on penalties.

Galway edged that battle to reach a first All-Ireland final for 21 years but that could have been Armagh or Derry, with Derry winning a first Ulster title in 24 years before losing to Galway in the semi-final.

Derry’s Brendan Rogers and Shane McGuigan jubilant at winning the Ulster Senior Final against Donegal in Clones. Picture: INPHO/Declan Roughan

When Dublin won a sixth successive All-Ireland title in 2020, the narrative and mood around the game was largely jaded and flat from Dublin’s dominance. That may have been heavily impacted from the strange 2020 Covid championship, where supporters couldn’t attend matches and everyone was weary of the same old Dublin story that looked set to continue at the same relentless pace.

The narrative though, has changed now. Kerry are back. Dublin are on the way back. Their epic All-Ireland semi-final in early July hinted at more great battles to come. But this year’s championship also underlined that it won’t be a Kerry and Dublin duopoly.

However, one of the biggest disappointments of the 2022 championship was that Kerry and Dublin ruled their province as ruthlessly as they have over the last decade.

After beating Dublin in the league, Kildare went into the Leinster final with genuine ambitions of taking down Dublin but they were dismantled by early goals and the match ended in a rout. Dublin won their three games in Leinster by an aggregate of 50 points. Kerry won their two games in Munster, against Cork and Limerick, by an aggregate of 35 points.

Ciarán Kilkenny of Dublin after scoring against Kildare. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Connacht was far more competitive, which was kickstarted in April by a titanic battle in MacHale Park when Galway edged past Mayo by one point. Galway were the better team in the final against Roscommon but they still only won the match by one score.

The Ulster championship wasn’t exactly loaded with high quality games. Prior to the semi-finals, the five preceding games were all won by margins of seven points or more. But Derry’s crusade lit up the Ulster championship like a firecracker as they won possibly the hardest Ulster championship ever – beating Tyrone, Monaghan and Donegal – to secure their first provincial title since 1998.

The four provincial finals were played at the end of May but the championship felt different because there were only two rounds of qualifiers. None of those games stood out but the average winning margin was a shade above 0-5, which was in stark contrast to previous years. And that average was driven up by Armagh’s 10-point win against Donegal.

The Armagh-Galway epic was the standout match of an otherwise routine All-Ireland quarter-final weekend for Kerry, Dublin and Derry.

ORANGE SQUEEZE: Armagh's Stefan Campbell struggled to make headway with the ballast of Galway midfielder Cillian McDaid in their epic All-Ireland SFC quarter-final at Croke Park. Picture: Ray McManus, Sportsfile

Galway and Derry’s arrival into the semi-finals was a breath of fresh air while Damien Comer’s strike into an empty goal brought the spotlight of the sweeper keeper into sharper focus.

The phenomenon broke new ground the previous month when Armagh’s Ethan Doherty became the first ‘keeper to score two points from play in a championship match, which he bagged in a qualifier against Tyrone.

There were plenty of other standout features; the Tailteann Cup, which was won by Westmeath, had a positive start to the competition; long kick-passing to inside forwards was back in vogue; David Clifford and Shane Walsh gave individual displays for the ages in the All-Ireland final.

Clifford said after that game that Kerry “are only getting started”. They may well be but the same threat of domination that Dublin enjoyed over the last decade is no longer as prevalent.

The most pleasing aspect of so much of the 2022 championship was its unpredictability. During that period of Dublin domination, the championship was starved of real contenders. The summer was too predictable, stale. But it wasn’t in 2022. And it won’t be in 2023 either. Because there are genuine All-Ireland contenders in every province now.