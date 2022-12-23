Kinsale’s Darragh Crowley signs new deal at Cork City

DARRAGH Crowley is the latest Cork City player to sign back with the club for 2023.

The 22-year-old made 25 league appearances during the Rebel Army’s First Division title win, and this secured a return to the top flight of Irish football.

He told the club’s media team: “Last season was great; we set ourselves the aim of getting the club back into the Premier Division, and we achieved that, so it was very pleasing. As a player, it was a very enjoyable season, playing in front of big crowds every week and the support we had, home and away, was brilliant.

“It has been great to be able to combine playing and studying over the last few years. It is important to me to get my education, and the fact that the club has such a great relationship with UCC makes it very easy to combine the two. There is a good atmosphere around the club at the moment, and none of can wait to get back in and start playing games again.”

City boss Colin Healy added: “Darragh has been a very good player for us since I came in. He’s played in several different positions, and he will always give you everything no matter where you ask him to play. He is another player that has come up through the academy and gone on to be a regular in the side, which is very pleasing for all of us at the club.

He’s still young, but he has gained a lot of experience over the last couple of years and he will continue to be an important part of the group.”

Crowley, who hails from Kinsale, originally joined the club in 2018 and he started out playing in the U19 National League. He made his senior debut as a substitute during a 3-1 win over Midleton in the final of the 2019 Munster Senior Cup.

His first taste of Premier Division football was a draw with St Patrick’s Athletic at Turner’s Cross in April 2019.

After spending a year around the first team, Crowley was sent on loan to Cobh Ramblers during the 2020 season.

The forward became a fan favourite at St Colman’s Park as he helped the team push for a playoff spot, a quest that ended in heartbreak as Galway United pipped them to fifth spot on goal difference.

Crowley returned to City in 2021 and he helped the club win the First Division title by scoring two league goals in 2022.

The forward will now link up with a stacked attack that Healy has assembled before kick-off against Bohemians on February 17th.

City have already re-signed Cian Murphy, Ruairi Keating, and they have brought in strikers Ethon Varian and Tunde Owolabi.