Christy O'Connor: GAA split season a success but the right balance must still be found

IN the aftermath of the epic Ballygunner-Na Piarsaigh Munster club hurling semi-final in mid-November, Ballygunner manager Darragh O’Sullivan felt that the quality on show set a new standard for the club game.

O’Sullivan also believed that the brilliance of the match backed up the reasoning behind the split season model, where clubs have their own dedicated part of the year.

“I think the club player has to have his time and that’s his time now and that’s the way it should be,” said O’Sullivan. “If you ask people in RTÉ, maybe they’ll say no because hurling isn’t getting the profile when it needs to have it. But today is what the association is about, the club, the spirit and the heart. Phenomenal.”

Despite the quality of both teams, there were only seven recognised current inter-county players on show: Mike and Peter Casey, Will O’Donoghue and Conor Boylan (Na Piarsaigh), Pauric Mahony, Ian Kenny and Dessie Hutchinson (Ballygunner).

Peter Hogan of Ballygunner in action against Peter Casey of Na Piarsaigh. Picture: Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

On the other hand, there were nine former inter-county players on the field; Stephen O’Keeffe, Barry Coughlan, Philip Mahony and Shane O’Sullivan (Ballygunner); Cathal King, Ronan Lynch, Kevin Downes, David Dempsey and David Breen (Na Piarsaigh). Adrian Breen was not part of the Limerick squad in 2022 but scoring 4-26 in seven games in the Limerick championship didn’t do his chances any harm of a recall.

Many of those former players are in the autumn of their careers now, having done their time with the county before continuing to give everything they have to their club. Age and mileage was a key factor for some of those players walking away from the inter-county scene but time is another decisive reason for choosing to stay with the club when the inter-county game demands so much.

The standards at club level is also increasing with each passing season – as that Ballygunner-Na Piarsaigh game showed – but it has still also facilitated the inter-county player more than it had in the past.

FULL ON

The club season is full-on once it begins but it has still presented the vast majority of inter-county players with more of an opportunity to unwind and decompress than it did in the past.

In mid-August, Gearóid Hegarty spoke about how much he was enjoying the club championships less than a month after he’d delivered a man-of-the-match performance in the All-Ireland final.

After the first two rounds of the Limerick championship, Hegarty had a three-week break. He was able to attend the wedding of a good friend in Portugal during that time, something he wouldn’t have been able to do in the past.

“I’d imagine inter-county players are loving the split season,” he said. “I understand that there are drawbacks but there will be a decent break for the majority of inter-county players before they go back. To be able to go back to club at end of July and train in lovely weather and play club championship matches in lovely weather is a massive benefit. If there’s been negativity around the split season, I haven’t seen much from the players.”

Hegarty did say though, that he “was not really sure what the club player thinks about it all”.

Gearoid Hegarty of Limerick takes on Calum Lyons of Waterford. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Most experiences were positive but everything is framed by context. The championships across the board were brilliant in Cork this year but there were still a number of clubs gone out of the championship after two matches in seven or eight days in July. So their experience of the split season is vastly different to say, the Barrs.

On the other hand, the Barrs would have been under real pressure to stay in the championship after just eight days if they had lost their second group game to Blackrock, which they won by one point.

There are plusses and minuses everywhere but a proper judgement on the split season was never going to be possible until the season played out in full. Now that it has, is the balance still right with the split season?

A club championship largely hinges on how well the inter-county teams do but, irrespective of whenever that championship does start, one of the biggest sticking points of the split season with club players is that their season is the same as it always was, when it was actually designed, and intended, to be otherwise.

In a lot of counties, the leagues began this season at the same time as other years, which meant players were back on the training field at the usual time.

Prolonging the club season makes it harder for players to stay fresh for later in the season.

Some counties are still searching for the right mix. Wexford, Waterford and Carlow have taken some heat for concluding their hurling championship first before the football gets underway. Yet Wexford voted recently to keep the current system because it was reported that almost 90% of players are in favour of it.

There may be only a small proportion of club hurlers only in Wexford but for any of those players whose season ended in mid-July, they effectively have to wait over eight months to play a competitive game again, with another championship match possibly 11 months away. Is that right?

It is hard to please everybody. There is no single easy solution when every county is different and is coming from a different starting point and championship structure and format. But the general consensus amongst the majority of the playing population is that the split season is working.

However, it will still probably take another couple of seasons, along with some additional tweaking between the inter-county and club game, to get the balance fully right.