Jimmy Corcoran will bid to nail down goalkeeper spot with Cork City next season

GOALKEEPER Jimmy Corcoran is the latest player to sign back with Cork City for 2023.

The 20-year-old from Kells in county Meath joined the Rebel Army last December and he made four league appearances this year.

The goalkeeper is best known for his performances in the Munster Senior Cup as he helped the club reach the final by beating Midleton and Treaty United.

He mostly deputised for first-choice goalkeeper David Harrington when a shoulder injury flared up during the run-in for the league title.

With Harrington set to sign for Fleetwood Town on January 1, Corcoran is expected to step up when City return to the League of Ireland Premier Division in 2023.

He told the club’s media team: “I really enjoyed my first season at Cork City, and it was obviously a very memorable end to the season. When I first joined last year, I spoke about the atmosphere at Turner’s Cross, but last season it just went up another level again.

“It is great for this club to be back in the Premier Division, which is where Cork City should be. I know we are all really looking forward to that opening game of the season at Turner’s Cross, and I am sure there will be a big crowd there to back us. Firstly though, we need to get back on the pitch in pre-season, so that is where our focus is now.”

Colin Healy added: “Jimmy found his opportunities last season limited, with David Harrington having a very good season, but he did very well when he came in.

It can be difficult for a goalkeeper to come in when they haven’t been playing regularly, and Jimmy came into two of our biggest games of the season and he did well in both.

"I am very pleased that he has signed back for the coming season, and we look forward to working with him again.”

Corcoran first rose to prominence during the Republic of Ireland U17s' run to the quarter-finals of the 2018 European Championships.

This happened just as he moved to Preston North End’s academy from Cherry Orchard in Dublin.

The goalkeeper joined Dundalk in 2020 and he featured in the squad that competed against Arsenal, Molde, and Rapid Wien in the group stages of the UEFA Europa League.

He left Oriel Park in 2021 without making a senior appearance and joined First Division side Wexford FC.

Corcoran will now link up with a growing contingent of players at Turner’s Cross ahead of kick-off against Bohemians on February 17th.

Healy has already brought back club captain Cian Coleman, strikers Ruairi Keating and Cian Murphy, and defenders Ally Gilchrist and Jonas Hakkinen among others.