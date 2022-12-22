Thu, 22 Dec, 2022 - 14:30

Charity fundraising soccer match to finish after 50 years and €250,000 given to Cork charities

Annual Outpost Bar versus Swan & Cygnet-Vodka United Christmas fixture goes ahead at Castletreasure on Tuesday at 2.30pm
Charity fundraising soccer match to finish after 50 years and €250,000 given to Cork charities

Kieran Rodgers presents the Peter Rodgers memorial trophy to Ger Butler, captain of the Outpost XI who defeated Vodka United (Swan & Cygnet) in the annual challenge (38th anniversary) in aid of the Leukaemia fund, Childrens ward Mercy University hospital at O'Shea Park in 2010. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Noel Spillane

THE longest-running charity match in the country reaches a milestone 50th birthday and comes to an end next week.

The annual Outpost Bar versus Swan & Cygnet-Vodka United Christmas fixture goes ahead at College Corinthians’ home grounds at Castletreasure on Tuesday next, December 27, with a 2.30pm kick-off.

After half a century of football, the fixture has raised over €250,000 for charities in the city with the Children’s Leukaemia Fund based at CUH the main beneficiary.

Ann Rodgers presented a cheque for €3,900 to Christy Collins, Children's Leukaemia fund, CUH proceeds of the 47th annual charity soccer match between The Outpost and Vodka United (ex-Swan &amp; Cygnet). Picture: Eddie O'Hare
Ann Rodgers presented a cheque for €3,900 to Christy Collins, Children's Leukaemia fund, CUH proceeds of the 47th annual charity soccer match between The Outpost and Vodka United (ex-Swan & Cygnet). Picture: Eddie O'Hare

A host of sporting legends including recently inducted RTÉ Hall of Fame winner, Jimmy Barry-Murphy along with Billy Morgan, Dinny Allen, Pat Mahon, Carl Davenport, Tony Hennessy, Damien Richardson, Larry O’Neill, Timmy Singleton and Jimmy Kerrigan have graced the game over the years.

Covid 19 brought about the cancellation of the event but the fund-raising drive continued with GoFundMe pages and various raffles.

Having reached the half-century mark and with both sides struggling to field teams given their age profiles, the organising committee have come to the painful decision to make this year’s clash the 50th and final fixture.

Vodka United’s drive for five ended in disappointment in the 48th edition for the Peter Rodgers Memorial Shield when losing 4-3 to the Outpost in 2019.

The original organising cast for the game included Jackie Morley, Sean Kenny, Mick Moriarty, Denis Desmond and Jim Clancy.

A social evening will be held after Tuesday’s match at Highfield RFC from 4pm with a mega hamper raffle timed for 8pm.

Read More

John Meyler's Cork U16 development squad raise over €8,000 for Marymount charity

More in this section

TOPSHOT-FBL-WC-2022-MATCH64-ARG-FRA-TROPHY The Longshot: Lionel Messi is simply the bisht
Tipperary v Cork - Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 5 Cork hurling squad update: Mark Coleman could yet make championship with Alan Connolly ruled out for the league too
Cork v Waterford - Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Semi-Final Mark Coleman's loss is devastating for Cork: What are Pat Ryan's wing-back options now?
cork soccer
<p>Cork City's Cian Bargary heads past Galway United's Conor O'Keeffe during the SSE Airtricity First Division game at Turner's Cross. Picture: Eddie O'Hare</p>

Cian Bargary back for 2023 with Cork City

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all
Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023 Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023
Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland? Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland?

Latest

EchoLive Logo

READER SURVEY

Your Opinion Matters

Complete our short survey and you could

WIN a €100 shopping voucher.

Take Survey
Echo 130Echo 130

Echo WISA

Read all about the monthly winner’s and more.
Click Here

EL logo

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more