Charity fundraising soccer match to finish after 50 years and €250,000 given to Cork charities

THE longest-running charity match in the country reaches a milestone 50th birthday and comes to an end next week.

The annual Outpost Bar versus Swan & Cygnet-Vodka United Christmas fixture goes ahead at College Corinthians’ home grounds at Castletreasure on Tuesday next, December 27, with a 2.30pm kick-off.

After half a century of football, the fixture has raised over €250,000 for charities in the city with the Children’s Leukaemia Fund based at CUH the main beneficiary.

Ann Rodgers presented a cheque for €3,900 to Christy Collins, Children's Leukaemia fund, CUH proceeds of the 47th annual charity soccer match between The Outpost and Vodka United (ex-Swan & Cygnet). Picture: Eddie O'Hare

A host of sporting legends including recently inducted RTÉ Hall of Fame winner, Jimmy Barry-Murphy along with Billy Morgan, Dinny Allen, Pat Mahon, Carl Davenport, Tony Hennessy, Damien Richardson, Larry O’Neill, Timmy Singleton and Jimmy Kerrigan have graced the game over the years.

Covid 19 brought about the cancellation of the event but the fund-raising drive continued with GoFundMe pages and various raffles.

Having reached the half-century mark and with both sides struggling to field teams given their age profiles, the organising committee have come to the painful decision to make this year’s clash the 50th and final fixture.

Vodka United’s drive for five ended in disappointment in the 48th edition for the Peter Rodgers Memorial Shield when losing 4-3 to the Outpost in 2019.

The original organising cast for the game included Jackie Morley, Sean Kenny, Mick Moriarty, Denis Desmond and Jim Clancy.

A social evening will be held after Tuesday’s match at Highfield RFC from 4pm with a mega hamper raffle timed for 8pm.