Cian Bargary back for 2023 with Cork City

CIAN Bargary is the latest player to re-sign with Cork City for the 2023 season.

The Tipperary native was a key part in the team that won the First Division title this year and that ensured the Rebel Army’s return to the top flight of Irish football.

The 22-year-old played in 28 of City’s 32 league games and he scored four goals, a tally that includes a stunning strike against Longford Town at Bishopsgate.

“I really enjoyed last season. A lot of hard work went in from everyone in the group to get the club back to where it should be, and we were delighted to win promotion back to the Premier Division,” he told the club’s media team.

“It was a very memorable season for all of us, especially those of us who had come through the academy together and to win the league at Turner’s Cross in front a huge crowd was a really special moment. The crowds we were getting show how big this club is and the fans were unbelievable last season.

We can’t wait to play in front of them again next season, and I am sure the place will be packed for the opening game of the season.”

City boss Colin Healy welcomed the re-signing, saying: “Cian was a regular in the team and he was an important player for us last season. He’s versatile, he’s hard-working and he has an eye for a goal as well, so we know what he brings to the group. He’s another player that has come through the academy and gone on to play regularly for the first team, which is something we really like to see.”

PROGRESS

The 22-year-old first rose to prominence during the U17 National League winning season in 2017. That finished his first season with the club’s academy after he joined from St Michael’s AFC in Tipperary.

Bargary went on to play for the U19s before making his senior debut against Cobh Ramblers in the League of Ireland Cup in 2019.

One month later he came on as a substitute against UCD at the Belfield Bowl and he marked his first experience of Premier Division by scoring the only goal of the game. Bargary then started combining his role with the U19s with the first team as he appeared for both teams.

The First Division allowed Bargary a real platform to develop as he started 16 games for the club in 2021.

This followed a number of starts in the FAI Cup versus Longford Town in 2020 and in the Munster Senior Cup semi-final that year against Midleton.

Bargary is the second player to join the Rebel Army for 2023 this week as Ethon Varian signed on loan from Bohemians.