Clonakilty ladies footballers reaping rewards of underage investment

CLONAKILTY LGFA can reflect on a positive 2022 and look forward with relish to the New Year at both underage and adult grades.

Now firmly established as a Cork LGFA senior club, Clonakilty will be eager to kick on in the county’s top grade over the next 12 months.

Former Cork inter-county goalkeeper Martina O’Brien played a pivotal role between the sticks for the Brewery Town this past season.

Despite missing two county championship games because of a suspension (for which she was not granted a hearing) O’Brien, along with her Clonakilty teammates missed out on qualification for the county senior semi-finals.

Clon registered their solitary Cork LGFA Group 2 victory against Inch Rovers, 1-14 to 1-12, in late August. A narrow two-point loss at home to eventual county semi-finalists Aghada preceded disappointing St Val’s and Bride Rovers defeats.

A fourth-placed group finish secured entry into the 2022 county senior B championship. There, Clon easily overcame Valley Rovers in the last eight before edging Kinsale 2-9 to 1-8 in an all-West Cork semi-final.

Ciara Ryan enjoyed another terrific outing, scoring 1-7 of Clonakilty’s winning total at Kinsale GAA’s grounds. Additional Sineád O’Donovan (1-1) and Áine O’Leary (0-1) efforts booked Clon’s county final berth.

Unfortunately for the West Cork side, Fermoy proved too strong in the senior B county final played at MTU. A terrific game saw Fermoy come out on top by three points, 1-16 to 1-13, despite Sineád O’Donovan (1-2), Ciara Ryan (0-4), Orlagh Lowney, Moira Barrett, Katie O’Driscoll and Millie Condon scores.

That was the Clonakilty adult panel’s second taste of defeat in a competition final during 2022. A Drinagh Co-Op West Cork LGFA Division 1 defeat at the hands of Castlehaven occurred the previous August.

As with the senior county B decider, Clonakilty contributed much to a cracking encounter only to lose out by a single score, 1-13 to 1-12. Katie O’Driscoll (1-2), Ciara Ryan (0-4), Sineád O’Donovan (0-3), Áine O’Leary, Ellen Hall and Kyia O’Mahony (0-1 each) provided the West Cork Division 1 runners-up's scores on that occasion.

Yet, despite those county and West Cork final losses, there has been a clear improvement from the current crop of seniors lining out in the famous red and green jersey.

Defenders Ruth Shanley, Siobhán Callanan, Meabh O’Donovan and Kate O’Donovan played consistently throughout the 2022 campaign.

The O’Leary sisters, Áine and Clare, were as dependable as ever in midfield. Up front, Kyia O’Mahony, Ciara Ryan and Sineád O’Donovan, regularly scored for a forward line that benefitted by promoting Katie O’Driscoll and Millie Condon to their senior ranks.

Condon and O’Driscoll were also part of a successful Clonakilty minor panel that claimed the 2022 Drinagh Co-Op West Cork LGFA ‘A’ title.

Having defeated Kinsale, Ilen Rovers, O’Donovan Rossa, Bandon and Dohenys in a round-robin championship, Clon overcame Kinsale 6-12 to 3-12 in the West Cork decider.

Siofra Pattwell enjoyed another terrific campaign, was consistent throughout and the divisional champions’ top scorer (1-6) in the West Cork final victory over Kinsale. Caoimhe McEvoy netted twice on that occasion with Millie Condon, Katie O’Driscoll and Aoife O’Flynn-Meade also contributing.

Clon’s minors carried their divisional form into the Cork LGFA county championship.

A convincing 5-14 to 2-8 quarter-final defeat of Bride Rovers preceded another meeting with West Cork rivals Kinsale in the penultimate round. Clonakilty won another high-scoring affair 6-10 to 4-10 and reached the 2022 minor A county decider.

Éire Óg, inspired by a four-goal Méabh McGoldrick salvo, ran out convincing 7-10 to 0-5 winners on Bishopstown GAA’s 4G pitch to deservedly claim the minor A county championship.

Yet, the progression of the current Clonakilty minors (since U12) under Michael Pattwell, Joe Moloney, Brian White, Linda White and Yvonne Ryan bodes well for the West Cork club’s chances of making an impact at senior level in 2023 and beyond.

There will be plenty of West Cork interest in the 2023 Cork LGFA senior grade with Clonakilty and Kinsale joined by newly crowned intermediate county champions Castlehaven. Another exciting year awaits and one in which Clonakilty will look to continue their productive work at the adult and underage grades.

Clonakilty LGFA Minor:

Katie Hearne, Aoife O’Donovan, Alannah O’Brien, Niamh Kennedy, Millie Condon, Ruth Shanley (c), Siobhan Callanan, Katie O’Driscoll, Kate O’Donovan, Siofra Pattwell, Caoimhe Murphy, Ciara White, Caoimhe McEvoy, Rachel Deasy, Aoife O’Flynn-Meade, Kate Nolan, Mary Murphy, Ciara Allman, Anna Meade, Alice White, Caoimhe McCarthy, Maire Murphy, Ciara Barrett, Laura Daly, Lucy McCarthy, Aoife Ni Mathuna, Sinead Murphy.