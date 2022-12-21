Cork City bring in Togher striker Ethon Varian on loan from Bohemians

CORK City have announced the signing of striker Ethon Varian on a season-long loan from Bohemians.

The 21-year-old, who comes from Togher, played for Stoke City before moving to Dalymount Park last summer.

Bohemians' Ethon Varian and Luke Heeney of Drogheda. Picture: INPHO/Bryan Keane

Varian once played for Greenwood AFC and he helped them win the national cup before moving to Stoke City.

The Potters sent him on loan to Nantwich Town in 2020 and Scottish side Raith Rovers in 2021.

The forward spent an entire season with The Rovers and he helped them win the 2021-22 Scottish Challenge Cup against Falkirk.

Varian was also instrumental in the team reaching the quarter-finals of the Scottish League Cup as he scored the first goal in a 2-1 victory over Aberdeen in the round of 16.

The season did end in heartbreak for Varian and Raith Rovers as they missed out on a place in the Premiership play-offs by two points.

Varian started 11 games for Bohemians in the latter half of 2022 and he scored two goals, against Dundalk and Finn Harps.

The striker’s next objective is lining out with his local club, and he cannot wait to set foot on the turf at Turner’s Cross.

“I am really looking forward to playing in front of the fans as a Cork City player. I grew up supporting the club, going to games with my friends, and I have some great memories at Turner’s Cross from when I was younger, watching the likes of Colin Healy play,” he told the club’s media team.

I am hoping I can give the City fans something to cheer about and, hopefully, we can create more great memories next season.

"The club has had some great times and we want to get Cork City back up there where the club should be. We want to make next season a successful one, and I am looking forward to playing my part in that.”

ATTACKING OPTION

City boss Colin Healy said: “Ethon gives us another attacking option for the coming season, so I am very pleased to have him on board. He is a young, hungry player who wants to play games and improve, and he is also a Cork lad as well. He played Premier Division football last year and he got a few goals, so we are looking forward to working with him and helping him develop as a player.”

Varian is another addition to a stacked forward line that will lead City’s return to the top flight of Irish football.

Healy has already brought back strikers Ruairi Keating and Cian Murphy from last season’s First Division title success.

He also recruited Tunde Owolabi from St Patrick’s Athletic and attacking midfielder Barry Coffey will be back at Turner’s Cross in 2023.