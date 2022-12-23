AUL chairman: Cork soccer league needs dedicated astro facility

AFTER a significant re-organisation of the structure of the Cork AUL committee prior to the beginning of last season, the new administration immediately set about plotting their plans for the future.

And recently, I caught up with chairman Tom Fitzgerald to ask him what his thoughts were at this point in time and what his expectations are for the future of the league.

“I am now halfway into my term as chairman of the league and we have gone through a great deal of change in that short time.

“The chairman and fixtures secretary Ted O’Mahony, for so many years, decided to step down as did the vice-chairman Denis O’Driscoll. Kevin O’Mahony also resigned for work reasons and Tony Chambers for health reasons.

“We also lost a long-standing member and AUL stalwart Henry Healy who sadly passed away this year,” said Fitzgerald.

“Replacing these very dedicated and hard-working members was a task in itself, but the league were fortunate enough to get on board, Cathal Hughes (Cloughduv) who has taken on the mantle of fixtures secretary, Paul Pepper (Fairview) who is now the disciplinary secretary and Adrian O’Donoghue (Churchvilla) who has recently been appointed assistant fixtures secretary.

“The other members of the management committee are totally committed and dedicated to the league and I wish to thank each and every one of them for their contribution and also to say that it is a pleasure working with them.

“To develop a shared vision with our clubs, we recently formed a sub-committee to generate some innovative ideas and to date, the league has already implemented some of their excellent proposals,” continued Fitzgerald.

Tom Fitzgerald, chairman of the Cork AUL. Picture: Barry Peelo.

The chairman went on to tell me that in conjunction with the Munster Senior League, the Cork Business League and the West Cork League, the AUL ran a highly successful inter-league cup competition called the Murphy’s/Beamish Stout Cup (Sponsored by Heiniken Ireland).

The first winners of this competition were Everton from the MSL.

“We were delighted to present Marymount Hospice with the proceeds from the final which was played in Turner's Cross.

“This was the first coming together of the leagues for such a competition and we are confident that it will be an even bigger success in the years ahead as well as lead to even greater co-operation between the various governing bodies in football.

“We have also took on board the wishes of our delegates at the AGM and started a new cup competition for the Premier A League meaning that each section now has its own cup competition as well as the City Challenge Cup, the County Cup and the Corinthians Cup along with the most coveted and sought after trophy in Cork football, the AOH. Cup.

Cork is crying out for all-weather playing surfaces and the sub-committee is currently undergoing a feasibility study to look at possible options in relation to this.

“The league is in a very healthy state at present and with the continued help and support of the current management, I feel we can continue to grow, enhance our profile and put the Cork AUL back as one of the top Junior leagues in amateur football in Ireland,” said Fitzgerald.

Both Cathal Hughes and Paul Pepper are serving their second season with the Cork AUL and are enjoying their involvement very much when I spoke to them recently.

Paul Pepper and Cathal Hughes who are serving their second season with the Cork AUL. Picture: Barry Peelo.

Cathal Hughes is going through his second spell as fixture secretary: “I really enjoy my interactions with the club secretaries, but I must say the biggest challenges have been trying to work around the terrible weather conditions we have had.

TECHNOLOGY

“My goal for the future is to optimise modern technology to make the fixtures run more smoothly and with the introduction of the new COMET system, this should happen sooner rather than later."

Paul Pepper is also going through his second season with the league and is currently their disciplinary secretary.

“It’s been great to be able to deal with and help where possible the clubs in our league and I am looking forward to making a contribution with helping our league grow more stronger.

“I’m also a member of the Cork AUL sub-committee whose remit is to generate new ideas and innovations which will help foster, promote and establish the league to become more of a solid entity."

With the obvious vibes coming back from this new vibrant and energetic administration, it looks like the Cork AUL is in very safe hands for the future.