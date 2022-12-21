Sarah O'Dwyer: Buckle up for pit changes

JUST as there is a silly season for journalists, Formula 1 has one too. It just so happens that both are happening at a similar time this year.

While the driver line-up was confirmed for next year recently, what I certainly wasn’t expecting was a game of musical chairs among those behind the scenes. Buckle up, because this gets confusing.

Andreas Seidl, now former McLaren team principal, has left the team to join the Sauber Group (Alfa Romeo) as chief executive.

Seidl’s move to Sauber is to fill the vacancy left by Fred Vasseur.

The German said: “I can’t wait to join the team and work with all the colleagues at the Sauber Group on the ambitious goals we have set together.”

Then, Vasseur has moved to Ferrari to fill the role left vacant by Mattia Binotto who resigned recently and will leave the post at the end of the month.

The 53 year old was in charge of the Italian team for four seasons, and despite finishing second in last year’s constructors championship and Charles Leclerc finishing second in the driver standings, Binotto is set to leave after what some see as a litany of errors which hampered Leclerc throughout the season, resulting in him not being in contention the title.

“With the regret that this entails, I have decided to conclude my collaboration with Ferrari,” Binotto said of his departure.

“I am leaving a company that I love, which I have been part of for 28 years, with the serenity that comes from the conviction that I have made every effort to achieve the objectives set.”

Fred Vasseur led Alfa Romeo to sixth in the constructors’ championship this year from bottom of the table in six seasons.

Vasseur said: “I am truly delighted and honoured to take over the leadership of Scuderia Ferrari as team principal.

“As someone who has always held a lifelong passion for motorsport, Ferrari has always represented the very pinnacle of the racing world to me.

Frederic Vasseur, who will take over as Ferrari team principal. Pic: David Davies/PA Wire.

“I look forward to working with the talented and truly passionate team in Maranello to honour the history and heritage of the Scuderia and deliver for our Tifosi around the world.”

Next, in the McLaren team, Andrea Stella moves from his role as racing director to take over as team principal from Seidl.

Stella said: “I feel privileged to take on the team principal role as the next stage of being part of the McLaren F1 Team.

“We are realistic about the amount of work ahead of us to move back up the grid, but I am excited and encouraged that I am in this journey together with a team full of talent, experience, racing spirit and dedication.”

And meanwhile, Williams have announced team principal and chief executive Jost Capito is to step aside also.

The German, who has been in the post for two years, said: “It has been a huge privilege to lead Williams Racing for the last two seasons and to lay the foundations for the turnaround of this great team.

“I look forward to watching the team as it continues on its path to future success.”

At the time of writing, his replacement hadn’t been confirmed as yet.

In other out-of-season Formula 1 news, the Chinese Grand Prix – due to take place on April 16 next - has once again been cancelled. The decision was made due to the ongoing Covid restrictions in the country.

It’s the fourth year in a row the race won’t take place. Lewis Hamilton was the last winner there in 2019.

However, the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort has been pencilled in for another couple of years, with a deal extension for Formula 1 to take place there until at least 2025.

Meanwhile, six sprint races have been announced for 2023.

The sprints will be staged in Azerbaijan, Qatar, Austria, Brazil, Austin in the USA and Spa in Belgium.

Sprints were introduced last year, and they saw qualifying moved to Friday as opposed to the usual Saturday.

The results of the sprint race then set the grid for the Grand Prix on the Sunday.

The new season of Formula 1 is set to kick off in Bahrain on March 5 and come to a close in Abu Dhabi on November 26.