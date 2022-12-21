St Finbarr's face Newtownshandrum in 2023 Premier SHC opener

St Finbarr’s will begin their defence of the Co-op SuperStores Cork Premier SHC with an opening round clash against Newtownshandrum.

Having won the title for the first time in 29 years as they beat Blackrock in October, the Barrs’ first championship assignment is a repeat of this year’s semi-final against Newtown. The game will take place in Mourneabbey on Saturday, August 5 at 5pm.

Cork County Board released its master fixture plan for 2023 on Wednesday morning and, with the All-Ireland finals set to be played a week later than they were in 2022, the commencement of the county championships has been similarly pushed back a week.

As with this year, the opening rounds of the football championships are slated take place on the same weekend as the All-Ireland senior football final, though of course if Cork were to reach that stage then the programme of fixtures would be pushed back.

Nemo Rangers, the winners of the Bons Secours Hospital Cork Premier SFC this year, start off against Ballincollig – whom they beat in the 2022 semi-finals – in Páirc Uí Rinn on Friday, July 28 at 7.30pm.

The same night, there is an attractive West Cork derby between Castlehaven and Carbery Rangers in Clonakilty at 8pm while the Barrs, beaten finalists this year, meet Mallow in their first game, with Blarney the venue at 5pm on Saturday, July 29.

At 3pm that day, Carrigaline take on Éire Óg in Ballincollig while Bandon is the venue for the meeting of Clonakilty and Valley Rovers at 5pm.

St Michael’s, back in the top tier after winning the SAFC, will have an all-city opener against Douglas in Páirc Uí Rinn at 5pm.

A week later, the Premier SHC begins with a bang as city rivals Blackrock and Glen Rovers meet in Páirc Uí Rinn on Friday, August 4 at 7.30pm. Erin’s Own, beaten in this year’s semi-final by Blackrock, meet Douglas on the Saturday in Páirc Uí Rinn at 5pm. Two hours earlier, Midleton and Bishopstown will do battle at the Boreenmanna Road venue while Kanturk take on Sarsfields in Fermoy. Fr O’Neills will make their senior bow against Charleville – the side that beat them in the 2020 SAHC final – in Rathcormac at 7.30pm on Saturday.

The knockout stages of the championships are due to begin in mid-September, with the last three weekends of October.