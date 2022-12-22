Cork swimming: Claire Bradley, Rene Malley and Daniel Bourke impress at Mallow Challenger

THE final regional short course meet of the season, the Future Challenger Series 2, took place recently at two venues in the region.

The majority of Cork clubs were in action at Mallow, but Clonakilty travelled to Tralee.

The top Cork performers in Mallow were Claire Bradley, SWSC in the 10-year age group, Rene Malley, Dolphin and Daniel Bourke, Dolphin in the 12 year age group.

Bradley's victories came at 50m backstroke 43.27, she was joined by Jools Garvey, Mallow, 46.43 and Maylie Hoffman, Blackrock 47.887. She was a very comfortable winner at 50m butterfly, Hoffman was again in 3rd with 53.26, Charlotte May Costello, Dolphin placed 2nd with 52.94. Bradley had a real battle to clinch victory at 50m breaststroke 54.83 just 2/100dths of a second ahead of Emma Wong, Fermoy 54.85. Costello was 3rd on this occasion posting 57.95.

Rene Malley topped the podium at 50m backstroke 37.56. Teammate Alison Barry was 2nd on 39.46 and Virag Szatmari, SWSC in 3rd with 40.62. She also topped the 50m breaststroke 40.93 with Szatmari in 2nd on 41.12 and Clodagh Martin, Dolphin in 3rd on 43.73. Malley had four seconds at spare at 200m IM touching on 2:53.65 ahead of clubmate Roisin Brannigan, 2:57.68 and Cara O’Farrell, SWSC completing the podium on 3:13.38. The same trio completed the 100m butterfly podium, with Malley claiming her 4th victory of the day 1:24.69, Brannigan on 1:25.38 and O’Farrell on 1:34.73. Brannigan added victory at 100m backstroke 1:21.91 with O’Farrell in 2nd with 1:23.88.

Daniel Bourke was the comfortable victor at 200m IM with an impressive 3:06.59. Clubmate Adam Mikolaj and Blackrock’s Henrikas Janisionis battled for the remaining places, with Mikolaj claiming 2nd on 3:17.73 and Janisionis just behind on 3:17.94. The Dolphin pair claimed the top two places at 100m butterfly, with Bourke in pole with 1:33.99 and Mikolaj on 1:42.72. They were joined on that occasion by Killian McCarthy, SWSC 1:45.37. Bourke’s third victory came at 50m breaststroke 43.03, Max O’Connor, Blackrock placed 2nd 48.43.

CHARGE

Sonny Barrett led the charge for the Blackrock club. Swimming in the 11 year old age group he won the 50m backstroke 42.91 with Dexter O’Connell, Mallow in 3rd with 45.16. He also won 50m breaststroke posting a sub 50 seconds 49.67 to top an all Blackrock podium, Eamon Bradley in 2nd 52.22 and Rasmus Jakobsen in 3rd with 53.06. Barrett also won silver at 200m IM 3:21.83 in another all-Blackrock podium. On that occasion, Lev Lobanets was the comfortable winner 3:05.68 and Ruaira O’Sullivan completed the trio with 3:22.82. Barrett’s second silver came at 50m butterfly 42.38n with Jackobsen in 3rd on 44.17.

Kate Pedersen, Dolphin won the 100m backstroke in the 13-14 age group touching on 1:36.69 ahead of Jane Sheridan, Fermoy 1:47.95. The two girls topped the 50m breaststroke podium, Pedersen on 49.60 and Sheridan on 51.51. Abigail Murphy, Fermoy completed the podium on 59.49. Pedersen added two silver at 200m IM and 100m butterfly. Both events were won by Roseline Tuytten, Streamline Cobh, with impressive times 3:03.36 at 200m IM and 1:25.86 at 100m butterfly.

Euan O’Grady and Daniel Galvin were impressive for Fermoy in the 13-14 age group. O’Grady posted 1:34.67 to claim victory at 100m backstroke ahead of Greg Cantillon, Dolphin 2:00.75. O’Grady also won the 50m breaststroke 43.80 ahead of Billy O’Sullivan, Mallow on 46.95 and Daniel Killian, Blackrock, 48.02. Galvin won the 50m backstroke 39.44 ahead of Augie Rolledson, Blackrock 40.74. He also won the 50m butterfly 42.31 in a close contest with Daniel Killian, Blackrock 42.55. The boys placed 2nd & 3rd at 200m IM O’Grady with 3:24.36 and Galvin on 3:31.62.

Oscar O’Connor, Blackrock had two victories in the 10-year-old age group. In a close contest at 50m backstroke, he touched first with 45.23 ahead of Seb Dunne, Dolphin 46.44 and Aonghus O’Neill on 46.98. His second victory came after another close contest at 50m breaststroke 53.98 with Luke Herlihy, Dolphin in 2nd 54.39 and Fionn O’Leary, Blackrock on 54.95. Seb Dunne topped the 50m butterfly with 46.98, O’Connor was 2nd on 48.11 and O’Herlihy in 3rd with 49.15