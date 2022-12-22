Cork golfer Peter O'Keeffe launches new app

CORK’S Peter O’Keeffe is probably one of the busiest men in golf.

As well as competing at elite amateur level for the past five years, he also runs his very successful GolfStrong golf fitness brand. Peter recently launched his new GolfStrong app, providing another channel for golfers looking to improve their golf fitness.

Peter went into golf fitness full-time in 2015 and over the past seven years, he has built an impressive business, including his first golf gym in Douglas Golf Club.

The app is a new development for Peter and moves his business onto a new level.

“It’s a one-stop shop app for any golfer at any level to improve on their movement, stretching, mobility, speed and strength, and it also gives them a taste of some of the GolfStrong and pilates classes as well,” explained Peter.

The idea behind the app is to provide golfers with a library of exercises and programmes that they can access anytime and anywhere.

Building the app took O’Keeffe some time, and although he had plenty of video content already on his YouTube channel, there was a lot of time spent in front of the camera.

“I had to reshoot much of the video content to get the quality and format right for the app.

“Those things take a massive amount of time and patience but it’s in a place now where it’s working well. It’s now available on the Google Playstore and the App Store, it seems to be working well and people seem to like it and are enjoying it.

“It was a long and tedious process, it took about 18 months to get it to market.

Peter O'Keeffe running an online class from his new gym in Douglas Golf Club. Picture: Niall O'Shea

“There’s a lot of time during the process that you wonder if you’ll actually get it done. But we got it done, I had some great help from a couple of guys in Cork and in India,” added Peter.

After spending the past few years building his brand and the GolfStrong community, the app is aimed at current clients as well as new customers. “All the members of the classes get the app with as part of the subscription, so they have an awful lot more as part of their membership.

“The feedback from new customers has been really good and this week we had downloads from Australia and the UK so it’s starting to get out there.”

BUSY YEAR

2023 promises to be another busy year for O’Keeffe, as well as a full playing schedule and he’s going to open his second gym in the Hermitage in January with Irish International Keith Egan becoming part of the team. More gyms are in the pipeline as many clubs look to expand the facilities for members.

Peter has been able to take his experience from F45 to help. Peter along with Paul Buckley and Peter Stringer brought the F45 gym franchise to Cork last January.

Last week Peter got the good news that he was on the training panel for the 2023 Walker Cup in St Andrew’s and he was delighted to get the news after another good year.

“I’m delighted, it’s what everyone is thinking about in their plans for 2023, whether they come out and say it or not.

“It’s obviously a harder thing to make the team from outside the panel so it’s a nice boost this time of year to keep working hard.”

Although he missed out on the majors this year, the Douglas golfer did win his fifth Irish title in September providing a positive finish to his season. “2022 was a good year in a lot of ways, winning the Irish Mid Amateur was great, I was trying a lot of things technically during the event and it was a really good golf course.

I was disappointed in the sense that I didn’t really start playing well until June. I played nicely in the British Amateur, I was disappointed not to win the final of the South.

“I played ok intermittently but to get more finishes at the important times of the season I know I need to start earlier.”

The Walker Cup news has focused Peter’s plans for 2023, and he has a schedule in mind to help him make the final 10 next September.

“I’ll certainly play a lot more, and much more earlier in the season. I’ve made it clear to the Irish selectors and the Walker Cup selectors that that’s my plan.

“I think over the last two seasons I haven’t really got going until nearly too late because I haven’t been able to play the earlier tournaments. I’m trying to change that around this year and get into my stride a little bit earlier.”