Glanmire coach Mark Scannell happy with the performance of his side in win over Wildcats

THE Address UCC Glanmire kept their Women’s Super League title aspirations on track when overcoming Waterford Wildcats 81-79 at the Mercy Secondary School in Waterford.

Credit to the Mark Scannell side they got the business done and it was a win that could give them the platform to retain their title.

In the second round of games they will play Trinity Meteors, Waterford Wildcats and DCU Mercy at home and that’s a major plus against fellow title contenders.

To be fair the Women’s Super League doesn’t look as strong as previous years but Glanmire have six players gone from the squad that completed the Grand Slam last season.

Hard to know what has caused the decline in the standard but definitely the standard of Americans has dipped big time.

For Glanmire’s astute coach Mark Scannell it was a performance to be very proud of from his team.

Scannell said: “We did very well and played some outstanding basketball with defence at a high level and I am very proud all my players rose to the challenge that saw off this tricky Wildcats side.” The return to form of Claire O’Sullivan came in for special mention from her coach.

“I am pleased that Claire is now showing the skills associated with her for many years as coming off maternity leave can be difficult but she gradually got up to speed finishing with a 15 point tally.”

i3PTFr Mathew’s suffered another home defeat in the Women’s Super League this time going down to Killester 79-67.

UCC Demons' Kingsley Nwagboso shoots past ‪Emporium Cork Basketball's Ronan O'Sullivan. Picture: Denis Minihane.

The Dublin side were seldom troubled as they had a good spread of scoring from their professionals but credit must go to Fr Mathew’s stalwart Grainne Dwyer.

Dwyer (37) is still a wholehearted player and her final tally of 28 points shows there is no replacement for class.

The puzzling factor for me has been the form of Mathew’s Americans Shannon Brady who could only manage 13 points in 32 minutes of action and for her partner Sydney Candeleria was someway worse as she only checked in with 7 points over the same time frame.

Coach Niamh Dwyer will be disappointed as her side has made little or no progress under her rein despite having improved the squad for this campaign.

There was an interesting statistic from all five Women’s Super League games as all home teams failed to win which is unusual in the top tier of any sport.

In the Men’s Super League Emporium Cork Basketball suffered a shock defeat to UCC Demons when going down 98-88.

Demons were following up an away win on the road when they disposed of Templeogue but not many of the basketball purists would have given them a chance against their Cork rivals. To be fair Demons season has been turned around since the arrival of American MJ Randolph who is an exceptional talent.

In his first game Randolph finished with 33 points but against Ballincollig he brought his game to the next level with a 38-point tally.

For the basketball purists it is worth witnessing the skills of Randolph as outside of his scoring skills he plays some outstanding defence and the energy he has brought to his team is incredible.

One player that looks to have been reborn is Kyle Hosford who once again played a captain's part with a scintillating display at both ends of the court. Although Demons had many heroes let's pay tribute to the returning Carleton Cuff from injury who once again showed his experience when his team needed inspiration.

For the Balllincollig side it’s not all doom and gloom as they will be hoping their Spanish star Jose Jimenez Gonzalez will be fit for 2023 particularly for their cup semi-final against Eanna in January.