Mon, 19 Dec, 2022 - 07:00

David Harrington set for Fleetwood Town move from Cork City 

David Harrington of Cork City, left, is presented with his PFA Ireland First Division Team of the Year Medal by PFA Ireland Chairperson Brendan Clarke during the PFA Ireland Awards 2022 at the Marker Hotel in Dublin. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Dylan O’ Connell

Cork City goalkeeper David Harrington is set for a move to EFL League One side Fleetwood Town on January 1st 2023.

The Irish Examiner report that the 22-year-old has agreed a three year deal with the club, and a proposed move to Everton was stalled over a persistent shoulder injury.

The Premier League side had agreed a six figure fee with City for the shot-stopper and this was interrupted by Harrington needing surgery to deal with torn cartilage in his shoulder.

The goalkeeper will continue his post operation rehabilitation at the Highbury Stadium when he moves to the United Kingdom, and he is not expected to play until February at the earliest.

It is understood that a pathway to first team football played a key role in Harrington choosing the League One side.

At Fleetwood, Harrington will be managed by Celtic legend and ten time Scottish Premiership champion Scott Brown.

The Cods are also owned by Andy Pilley, who recently took over League of Ireland side Waterford FC.

Harrington’s is another success story from the Cork City academy as it follows Cathal Heffernan’s move to AC Milan and Alex Healy Byrne joining Burnley.

Cork City goalkeeper David Harrington recently returned to his former secondary school Douglas Community School with the first division league title.

The goalkeeper originally played for various Cobh Rambler’s teams in the Underage National Leagues and he moved across the county to sign for City in January 2018.

Harrington’s first experience with the senior team was a 2-1 win over Mayfield United in the quarter finals of the Munster Senior Cup in March 2020.

The goalkeeper made his league debut in a 0-0 draw with Bray Wanderers at the Carlisle Grounds on October 1st 2021.

Harrington started all four of City’s remaining First Division fixtures that season and he kept three clean sheets.

The goalkeeper was a key part of the team that won the league title in 2022 and secured promotion back to the top flight of Irish football.

Harrington started 23 games last season and he only conceded twice in the opening nine games.

This run of form led to the shot-stopper getting called up to the Republic of Ireland Under-21s for the first time last May.

Despite an injury curtailed run-in for Harrington, he was named in the PFAI First Division Team of the Year for his performances in 2022.

As he departs Turner’s Cross, attention will be focused on bringing in a replacement ahead of the City’s return to the Premier Division.

Head coach Colin Healy will also be without veteran goalkeeper Mark McNulty next year as he retired at the end of the 2022 First Divisions season and this ended a 22-year association with the club.

City did have former Irish Under-17 international Jimmy Corcoran on the books last season. The goalkeeper made two appearances as a substitute in the league and he started two games in the FAI Cup, against Cobh Ramblers and Derry City.

