Ballygiblin captain Fionn Herlihy praises wealth of attacking options

Ballygiblin have had a tour of Munster since winning the Co-op SuperStores Cork Premier JHC final by beating Tracton in Páirc Uí Chaoimh in October.

First up in the AIB Munster Club JHC quarter-final was Grangemockler-Ballyneale of Tipperary at FBD Semple Stadium; then Waterford’s Colligan in Páirc Uí Rinn.

A second successive Munster title was claimed as they overcame St Kieran’s from Limerick in the final at Mallow and then, on Sunday, they earned a place in the All-Ireland as they got the better of Wexford side Horeswood.

It means another trip to Croke Park as they aim to go a step further than last February, when they were edged out by Mooncoin of Kilkenny. Standing in their way on January 14 – after a well-earned Christmas rest – will be Sligo side Easkey.

In getting this far, they have benefited from an attack that possesses varying threats. Darragh Flynn’s 1-4 was key on Sunday, after Shane Beston snaffled 3-3 in the Munster final while Joseph O’Sullivan landed ten points in the county final. Cork footballer Cathail O’Mahony is another constant threat and captain Fionn Herlihy believes that the depth of talent in attack is a huge asset.

“I know myself as a defender that every team targets one or two forwards,” he says.

“We had a different man of the match nearly every day from our forwards and it was a case that, if they nailed down one fella, another one would come up trumps.

“We have three or four scorers and then our defenders – obviously, every team tries to rattle Mark [Keane] but there are people like Lorcan [Finn], Barry [Coffey], James Mullins, Mick [Lewis] getting on top as well.”

Full-back Herlihy is too modest to mention himself but he has played an important role as the club have not conceded a goal since the county final.

“It’s a huge thing,” he says, “a mentality that has been drilled into us since last year – at all costs, don’t concede a goal.

“We know that, the later you get into a year, it comes down to the small margins. You can concede a handy score for a point but a goal gives life to a team.

“We knew that Sunday was going to be low-scoring and we’d back ourselves to outscore most teams for points. We had a three-point lead at half-time and that’s nearly like a seven-point lead in the summer.”

Against Horeswood, Flynn’s goal early in the second quarter gave them a cushion that they never relinquished but the eight-point final winning margin belied what a battle it was.

However, the more games they have won, they better they have become at finding ways to win.

“Sunday was a serious challenge,” Herlihy says, “but every game in Cork was only down to a point or two points – it wasn’t an easy run to here where we walked through everyone.

“There were a few boys missed out last year, so it’s unreal to get everyone to Croke Park, first and foremost. We want to go one better this year.

“Winter hurling is different – unless you have the fire in the belly from the start, you’re just not going to come out of it.

“To be fair, I think we probably sleep-walked into the first round of the Munster a little bit but, since then, the Colligan game onwards, we’ve really been on it and we’ve been getting better again.

“I think we probably got the fright we needed and it lit the fire in us that we didn’t want to mess it up.”

There is one more step to go, but manager Ronan Dwane has allowed them to enjoy the festive period, too.

“Ronan said to us that we’re not going back until the 28th and to enjoy it,” Herlihy says.

“There’s an extra week and we’re conscious that lads been on the go for nearly 20 weeks of the last 36 with hurling and football.

“It’s important to have the time off and to create the bond off the field too, spend Christmas with our friends and families.

“To be fair, we didn’t have a good Christmas the last two years around the two so we’ll make the most of it now!”