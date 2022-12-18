Ballygiblin bound for Croke Park again after All-Ireland semi-final win

Ballygiblin 1-12

Horeswood (Wexford) 0-8

Ballygiblin brought 2022 to a close in the manner which was typical of them all year – winning a championship game.

Their AIB All-Ireland Club JHC semi-final against Wexford’s Horeswood in Fraher Field in Dungarvan was their 12th championship outing in the calendar year and the only setback across that dozen was the 2021-22 All-Ireland final loss to Kilkenny’s Mooncoin in February.

Now, after this victory, they will have a chance to go for national glory in Croke Park again, when they take on Easkey of Sligo on Saturday, January 14.

Across the JAHC win of 2021 and Premier JHC triumph of 2022, and the Munster titles that followed, Ballygiblin have showed that they can win in different ways and this was further proof of that. While there was no wind coming from the Colligan River, a heavy haze hung over the venue and it was day for attrition as shooting efficiencies were well below hoped-for targets.

As is so often the case, Ballygiblin benefited from their strong ensemble cast. Darragh Flynn’s first-half goal gave them a cushion that Horeswood could never pierce while he added four points of his own as well as excellent build-up play. While Shane Beston wasn’t able to match his prodigious tally of 3-3 in the Munster final, his first-half contribution was excellent in creating scores for Flynn and Cathail O’Mahony, while Joseph O’Sullivan landed some important frees in the second half, bouncing back after a difficult opening period with placed balls.

At the back, a mean defence kept its sheet clean for the fourth straight game – not since Michael O’Sullivan of Tracton netted in the opening stages of the county final have they allowed a green flag. When their attack will more than likely breach the opposition rearguard, such frugality in defence is a massive asset.

It took time for them to assert their supremacy. O’Sullivan’s early free and an O’Mahony point gave them a cushion before Cathal Parker had Horeswood off the mark – his shot initially waved wide by one umpire while the other waved the flag.

With both sides unable to take advantage of mid-range opportunities from frees, things remained tight as Flynn’s first point was answered by a score from Horeswood’s Conor Daly, who had taken over free-taking duty from Michael O’Hanlon.

That left it 0-3 to 0-2 after 16 minutes, with the goal on 19 giving Ballygiblin real breathing space. When Ryan Donegan sent a good sideline cut forward, O’Mahony did well to create space and take out two defenders with a handpass for Flynn, who crashed a shot to the net.

Horeswood responded well, though, with midfielder Declan Murphy influential. They stayed in touch up to half-time as Foley’s third point left it 1-5 to 0-5 and an injury-time shot from him was deemed wide, to the disgruntlement of the Wexford faithful.

O’Hanlon’s point on the resumption brought them to within two as Ballygiblin racked up a trio of wides but a huge O’Sullivan free settled them and he added his fourth point before Flynn superbly set up Donegan for a point.

Seán Nolan did conjure a good individual point for Horeswood on 43, but they would only score once more after that. Meanwhile, Ballygiblin were playing with more confidence and sub Kieran Duggan was the provider for an excellent Flynn point as Beston also registered.

Indeed, the Munster final hat-trick hero looked to have got another goal as he kicked to the net when he got on the end of a long delivery but the whistle has just gone as he was being fouled. Nevertheless, O’Sullivan did the needful to make it 1-11 to 0-7 before Flynn’s fourth point, an outrageous over-the-shoulder effort from the left corner.

Horeswood needed a goal but none was allowed to materialise. Foley tried to drop in a delivery late on but the ball carried over the bar. It was only a consolation though, with Ballygiblin having seven points to spare at the end.

Croke Park beckons once more.

Scorers for Ballygiblin: D Flynn 1-4, J O’Sullivan 0-5f, R Donegan, S Beston, C O’Mahony 0-1 each.

Horeswood: C Foley 0-4 (0-3f), C Parker, S Stafford, M O’Hanlon, S Nolan 0-1 each.

BALLYGIBLIN: C Noonan; L Finn, F Herlihy, J Mullins; B Coffey, M Keane, M Lewis; R Donegan, K Roche; D Barry, D Flynn, S Beston; C O’Mahony, S O’Sullivan, J O’Sullivan.

Subs: K Duggan for Barry (37).

HORESWOOD: E Mythen; D Murphy, B Hearn, S O’Hanlon; S Hunt, J Kehoe, J O’Sullivan; D Murphy, C Foley; M O’Hanlon, S Stafford, C Parker; J Myler, S Nolan, D Flannelly.

Subs: A Harris for Hunt (37), E O’Sullivan for Stafford (39).

Referee: T Walsh (Waterford).