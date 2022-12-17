Heartbreak for Naomh Abán as they lose out in All-Ireland final

Salthill-Knocknacarra 1-7 Naomh Abán 0-4

Heartbreak for Naomh Abán in the Currentaccount.ie All-Ireland Junior Ladies Football Club final after they lost out to Salthill-Knocknacarra at Fethard on Saturday.

The game was originally fixed for Cahir but a frozen pitch meant a late switch to Fethard and a delayed start.

Disappointment for Naomh Abán players huddled together from the cold. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

They might have lost but massive credit has to go to Naomh Abán for their effort over the season and in particular the second half of this final.

When they looked dead and buried they showed their fighting spirit and even when they lost Rosie Corkery to a second yellow card in the 42nd minute it looked like they were the ones with 15 players on the pitch.

The goal came in the last minute and wasn’t a true reflection of the game as it was one of only two real attacks by Salthill in the second half.

But ultimately it was their first-half performance that cost the Ballyvourney side, where they would be the first to admit they were far from their best.

The Galway side got off to the better start as they dominated possession early on and were off the mark in the second minute when Kate Thompson raised a white flag.

They doubled their lead in the fifth minute when Laura Kelly pointed from a free and the third member of the half-forward line, Lauren O’Donnell got in on the scoring act to make it 0-3 to no score.

Naomh Abán had a number of chances with efforts from Lydia McDonagh and Grainne Lucey going narrowly wide as they tried to settle into the game.

Naomh Abán's Lydia McDonagh is stopped by Salthhill Knocknacarra's Aoife Mullen. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Thompson increased Salthill’s lead and she made it 0-5 to no score when she pointed from a free,

A great ball from Alyssa Manley set up Kelly for Salthill’s sixth point as the Galway side enjoyed a 0-6 to no score lead at half-time.

Naomh Abán came much more into the game after half-time and dominated the second period with Eimear Murphy getting them off the mark, before they lost Corkery to a second yellow card, having been sin-binned in the first half.

Grace Murphy raised their second white flag and when Lydia McDonagh for their third there was only three points between the sides.

Grace played a ball to McDonagh but a Salthill got a hand to the ball at an opportune time as she bore down on goal, before Kelly scored at the other end, to put four points between the again.

Grace Murphy was on the mark again but time was against the Ballyvourney side and as they drove forward in search of scores Thompson and O’Donnell combined to put Manley through for the killer goal that ended any hope of Naomh Abán taking it to extra time.

Naomh Abán manager Noel McDonagh and Muireann Dineen after. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Scorers for Salthill-Knocknacarra: A Manley 1-0, L Kelly (0-1 f), K Thompson (0-1 f) 0-3 each, L O’Donnell 0-1.

Naomh Abán: G Murphy 0-2 (0-1 f), E Murphy, L McDonagh 0-1 each.

SALTHILL-KNOCKNACARRA: L Carroll; O de Bairead, A Mullen, S Donnellan; E Madden, S Divilly, R Reddington; Z Rather, A Finnerty; L Kelly, L O’Donnell, K Thompson; D O’Connell, A Manley, A Nash.

Subs: D Brennan for R Reddington (58), A Kelly for S Divilly, M Mulligan for E Madden (both 60).

NAOMH ABÁN:

L Hughes; U Twohig, M Dineen, A Creedon; E Kelly, R Corkery, M E Kelliher; A McDonagh, G Lucey; A Hoare, E Murphy, C Phelan; A Maher, L McDonagh, G Murphy.

Subs: J Kelly for A Maher (35), C Murphy for C Phelan (50).

Referee: Seamus Mulvihill, Kerry.