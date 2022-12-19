20 questions with Cork Con out-half Aidan Moynihan

CORK Constitution captain Aidan Moynihan recognizes familiar settings after a game at Temple Hill on a Saturday.
“Fellows who are still best friends long after hanging up their boots sitting down, enjoying a pint and sharing stories from their time is one of the best things about team sports,” he said.
“It’s all about the people you’ve played with and the friends made. You could walk into the clubhouse and see fellows you mightn’t have seen for 20 years, but you’ll have an instant bond from your playing days.”
2. When did you start playing? I was about seven starting out with Muskerry RFC.
Out-half.
I played Gaelic football and hurling with Canovee and football was definitely my first love. I played two years with Cork minors, losing to Tipperary in semi-finals both years.
My father Kevin would be the biggest influence. He still goes to my games.
Growing up Ronan O’Gara would be an obvious one and Roy Keane, as well.
Probably the All-Ireland League final in 2019 because it was the first league title I won with Con and the only one so far. It was a brilliant occasion to play in the Aviva and crown off a very good season, being the best team in the country.
That’s the motivation for going back every year since. That’s the number one, no doubt.
I’d say either Munster’s first Heineken Cup win in 2006 or the Ireland-All Blacks game in November last year. Both were fantastic games to be at and if I had to choose one it would be Munster, finally getting over the line in Europe.
Being relegated with Galwegians from Division 1 A in the AIL would be up there. I threw an intercept pass against Con at Temple Hill to get relegated and that still haunts me to this day.
I’ll go with Tony Ryan from Clontarf, a very good player, tough as nails, a good ball carrier and I’ve had to stand in front of him too many times. He’s still motoring away.
The old Musgrave Park when it was a grass pitch or the Aviva, one of those.
That’s dependent on your position. As an out-half it would be kicking, passing, game management. For a hooker, let’s say, it would be your line-out throwing, your scrum and a lot of dedication in general, extra hours in practice.
Play as many sports as you can. I think playing a lot of sports early on gives you a solid base and will benefit you in the long run whatever one you go down the line with. Enjoying it, too, is very important.
Either a Ryder Cup or a Super Bowl.
I just watched a series called , very entertaining.
Anything in the charts, I’m not too fussy. For old school, I like Paul Simon and Simon and Garfunkle.
I like sports psychology books and biographies.
Professional sports people from a range of sports, like golfers, the NBA, just to see what life is like for those in other fields and getting an insight to their everyday lives.
A King Creole in KCs in Douglas.
To win another AIL with Con and then to play as many years injury free as I can.