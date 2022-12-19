20 questions with Cork Con out-half Aidan Moynihan

CORK Constitution captain Aidan Moynihan recognizes familiar settings after a game at Temple Hill on a Saturday.

“Fellows who are still best friends long after hanging up their boots sitting down, enjoying a pint and sharing stories from their time is one of the best things about team sports,” he said.

“It’s all about the people you’ve played with and the friends made. You could walk into the clubhouse and see fellows you mightn’t have seen for 20 years, but you’ll have an instant bond from your playing days.”

20 questions with Aidan Moynihan

1. What age are you? 27.

2. When did you start playing? I was about seven starting out with Muskerry RFC.

Aidan Moynihan celebrates after Rockwell College's victory over St Munchin's in the 2012 Munster Schools Senior Cup final at Thomond Park. Pic: INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

3. What is your favourite position to play in? Out-half.

4. What other sports did you play growing up? I played Gaelic football and hurling with Canovee and football was definitely my first love. I played two years with Cork minors, losing to Tipperary in semi-finals both years.

5. Who were the major influences on your sporting career? My father Kevin would be the biggest influence. He still goes to my games.

6. Who are your sporting heroes then and now? Growing up Ronan O’Gara would be an obvious one and Roy Keane, as well.

7. What was the most memorable game you played and why?

Probably the All-Ireland League final in 2019 because it was the first league title I won with Con and the only one so far. It was a brilliant occasion to play in the Aviva and crown off a very good season, being the best team in the country.

Cork Constitution's Aidan Moynihan, Jonathan Wren Alex McHenry and Liam O’Connell celebrate winning the Munster Senior Cup in 2019. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo.

That’s the motivation for going back every year since. That’s the number one, no doubt.

8. What was the most memorable game you attended? I’d say either Munster’s first Heineken Cup win in 2006 or the Ireland-All Blacks game in November last year. Both were fantastic games to be at and if I had to choose one it would be Munster, finally getting over the line in Europe.

9. What was your biggest sporting disappointment? Being relegated with Galwegians from Division 1 A in the AIL would be up there. I threw an intercept pass against Con at Temple Hill to get relegated and that still haunts me to this day.

10. Who was your toughest opponent? I’ll go with Tony Ryan from Clontarf, a very good player, tough as nails, a good ball carrier and I’ve had to stand in front of him too many times. He’s still motoring away.

11. What is your favourite venue to play in? The old Musgrave Park when it was a grass pitch or the Aviva, one of those.

12. What are the most important traits in your sport? That’s dependent on your position. As an out-half it would be kicking, passing, game management. For a hooker, let’s say, it would be your line-out throwing, your scrum and a lot of dedication in general, extra hours in practice.

13. What advice would you give fellows starting out?

Play as many sports as you can. I think playing a lot of sports early on gives you a solid base and will benefit you in the long run whatever one you go down the line with. Enjoying it, too, is very important.

2008 Cork Primary Games team including Aidan Moynihan, front left. Picture Mike English.

14. If you could go to any sporting event what would it be? Either a Ryder Cup or a Super Bowl.

15. What movies and TV shows are you streaming? I just watched a series called Bad Sisters, very entertaining.

16. What is on your Spotify playlist? Anything in the charts, I’m not too fussy. For old school, I like Paul Simon and Simon and Garfunkle.

17. What is your favourite book?

I like sports psychology books and biographies.

Aidan Moynihan from Canovee with Munster player Peter Stringer in 2008. Picture: Dan Linehan

18. Who do you enjoy following on social media? Professional sports people from a range of sports, like golfers, the NBA, just to see what life is like for those in other fields and getting an insight to their everyday lives.

19. What is your cheat meal, when you’re not training? A King Creole in KCs in Douglas.

20. What are your sporting goals from here? To win another AIL with Con and then to play as many years injury free as I can.