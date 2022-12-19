Charleville hurlers feel their time has come to make a mark at Premier Senior 

NOTHING says Christmas like a good old GAA championship draw.

The evenings will be long, and hopefully the weather will be glorious, by the time the Cork county club hurling and football championships roll around, but the draws certainly managed to whet the appetite for what is sure to be an interesting 2023 on the Cork club scene.

Arguably the biggest John Mullane fist pump came from up Charleville direction, as for the first time since they jumped up to the Premier Senior grade they have managed to avoid the dreaded Group of Death.

They have been thrown into Group B with Erin’s Own, Douglas and Fr O’Neill’s, which could end up being the most intriguing group of the three, as you can easily make a case for all four clubs emerging from that one.

Erin’s Own seem to get the job done every year, but the expectation has to be that Fr Time will catch up with them eventually.

Douglas have been there or thereabouts for the past couple of years and only went down by four points to eventual champions St Finbarr’s in the quarters this year, while Fr O’Neill’s will be chomping at the bit to try their hand at this level.

Anything goes in this one, although Charleville’s draw with the Barrs and two-point defeat to Blackrock this year would indicate that they could well be dark horses if they can reach the knockout stage.

The aforementioned Group of Death has to be Group A, with poor Bishopstown already being written off to the relegation decider in most quarters, given that they have to negotiate Blackrock, Glen Rovers and Midleton.

That’s the 2021 champions in the Magpies, the 2020 champs in the Rockies and the 2020 and 2019 runners-up in the form of the Glen, all in the one pot. Something has to give. You certainly couldn’t be calling that group this early anyway.

Bishopstown stayed up this year, with a win over Na Piarsaigh and a draw with Erin’s Own seeing them safe, but next year’s task is going to be much more arduous.

SHOCK

If they do pull off a shock they could have the satisfaction of ruining the year for one of the aforementioned big three.

The smart money will be very much on the Barrs and Sars to emerge in Group C.

Both sides had extremely contrasting 2022s, with the Barrs shaking off their ‘potentials’ tag to go all the way, while Sarsfields got burnt in the group stage.

The last round mauling they received at the hands of the Barrs had a major part to play in their failure to get out of the group this year, as they were beaten by 4-19 to 0-19 at Páirc Uí Rinn, and they will be looking to set the record straight when they lock horns again.

Newtownshandrum will be looking to ensure they don’t have it all their own way.

The proud north Cork club topped a tricky group containing Douglas, Kanturk and Midleton this year, and downed Glen Rovers in the quarter-final, so they are always going to be a tough side to put away, while Kanturk will be looking to be more competitive in their second year at this grade.

The Premier Senior football championship draw has thrown up some potential humdingers too, with new boys St Michael’s no doubt licking their lips at the prospect of playing neighbours Douglas in their opening game, while also testing themselves against St Finbarr’s.

Mallow complete the makeup of Group C, which looks incredibly intriguing.

Nemo Rangers will be fancied to emerge from Group B which contains Ballincollig, Carrigaline and Éire Óg, although Ballincollig will fancy themselves to get closer to this year’s county kingpins then they managed in this year's semi-final when they lost by 10 points.

Tom Clancy, Clonakilty, getting the better of Jack Cahalane, Castlehaven. Picture: Dan Linehan

Group A also looks incredibly interesting and you can’t help but think, and hope, that the Round 3 clash of Castlehaven and Clonakilty will be majorly important.

Carbery Rangers and Valley Rovers' presence in the group ensures that local rivalries will be to the fore, meaning we can expect a bit of bite in those mouth-watering ties.