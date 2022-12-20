John Horgan on hurling: Na Piarsaigh face a tough task returning to the top

IT'S the ambition of every club to be a participant in the top tier of hurling in their county.

For the 2023 season, that privilege will belong to Fr O'Neill's after they emerged victorious from the Senior A Championship.

But for the one team that is elevated there is the other side of the story for whoever loses its status, dropping out of the Premier Senior draw.

The groupings for that championship next season were revealed at the county convention recently and there was quite a lot to debate afterwards for the dozen clubs concerned.

The priority for any club that is relegated is to try and bounce back as quickly as possible, preferably at the first time of asking.

Na Piarsaigh will be the team in that situation next after their relegation woes of the season now ended and in Group A of the Senior A competition they will be hoping be in the first two of the four participants alongside Bride Rovers, Killeagh and recent Premier Intermediate champions Inniscarra.

Nothing will come easy there would be one's initial observation but that applies to every grade across the Cork landscape.

In fact, if you examine all the groups in all the grades there would be great difficulty in making any type of prediction.

With a new management team that includes club greats, John Gardiner, Seán Óg and Mark Mullins, Na Piarsaigh will be expected to be among the two that will progress to the knockout stage. But that will be easier said than done and their task is likely to be teak tough.

Na Piarsaigh's John Gardiner wins possession against Killeagh. Picture: Des Barry.

Bride Rovers and Killeagh are two of the clubs that are very experienced in either the top or second tier of Cork hurling down the years and both now contain a rich enough blend of youth and experience. The Rathcormac club are proven operators at putting it up to the best, their character and resilience being exhibited at any grade they have competed in for many a long day.

STEP UP

Inniscarra are probably still celebrating the manner which brought them glory in the PIHC, a last-gasp goal from one of their greatest servants, Colm Casey denying Castlemartyr at the death.

It's accepted that there is a significant step up from one grade to the next and the Mid-Cork club will probably find that too.

But it must be recalled that they were certainly not among the favourites to triumph in the premier intermediate grade but they grew in stature along the journey and again this is another of those clubs that are never beaten until the task becomes impossible, grit and sheer determination their being hallmarks.

They will fear none of their three rivals in the group and again they'll be not overly fancied and that will suit them just fine.

Group B in the Senior A championship features Courcey Rovers, Ballyhea, Newcestown and Blarney and try selecting two from that quartet. You have four divisions being represented here, Carrigdhoun, Carbery, Avondhu and Muskerry and every game in this group is likely to be fiercely fought, no quarter being asked or given.

If a gun was put to the head you would probably opt for Courcey and Blarney to be the two that will emerge but, at the same time, would you put money on it.

Group C is a battle of East and North Cork, two from each division, Fermoy and Mallow and Cloyne and Carrigtwohil. Cloyne and Carrig would draw a huge attendance to Midleton if that was the chosen venue and it should be while Mallow and Fermoy will do likewise when they come together.

Local derbies in any group add that bit more and we should have a couple of crackers here.

The big poser in the PIHC will be, can Castlemartyr go one better next time and make up for the heartbreak of last season?

Well, for starters they will be meeting up again with two of the sides that they faced at the group stage last time, Ballinhassig and Kilworth with Watergrasshill thrown in for good measure making this an extremely set of tasks for all four teams. Castlemartyr will be fancied on the basis of being so close the last time but losing finalists one year don't always travel the extra mile the next.

NO GUARANTEES

Fr O'Neill's lost two Senior A finals before they finally made the big breakthrough and Castlelyons lost two Premier Intermediate finals and are still competing in that grade. So, there are just no guarantees.

Group B in the PIHC might be described as a local Carrigdhoun championship with three of the teams being from that region, Ballymartle, Valley Rovers and Carrigaline. Local rivalry will surely be seen in all its finery here with Éire Óg making up the quartet.

In Group A, Castlelyons with Noel Furlong now at the helm, will try again to get their hands on the trophy while newcomers Dungourney will want to make their impact in the higher grade after their terrific triumph at the lower level last season.

Ballincollig's Ciaran O'Sullivan clears the sliotar away from Charlie Grainger of Ballinhassig. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Bandon and Ballincollig are the two other two teams in that particular group, making it ultra difficult to forecast the duo that will progress, maybe Castlelyons and Bandon.

In the Intermediate A championship, there will be a local East Cork divisional flavour in the group featuring Youghal, Lisgoold and Aghada who will have Aghabullogue for company.

What it all means, of course, is that we should be in for some compelling games across all the grades in the new championship hurling season.

At this stage, we are blue in the face from saying how successful the format has been and the only certainty going forward is that will continue.