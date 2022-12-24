Relentless Nemo Rangers will rise again in 2023

PAUL O’Donovan will lead Nemo Rangers into the 2023 Bon Secours Cork PSFC and attempt to retain the Andy Scannell cup.

One of the many highlights of Nemo’s centenary year included raucous celebrations between players and supporters following a merited county final victory over St Finbarr’s at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Defying predictions, Rangers saved their best performance of the year for when it mattered most.

Now, Paul O’Donovan and his backroom team are returning in an attempt to successfully retain the Andy Scannell for the first time since 2008 during a three-in-a-row.

“When we got together at the start of last year, we immediately set goals for ourselves and the players. The players understood that we hadn’t played to our potential during the 2021 campaign. It was our first campaign after Covid and, as a group, we weren’t quite where we wanted to be fitness-wise.

When you are fit, it enhances all the other parts of your game. Your intensity and skill levels are all enhanced.

"We just felt that we weren’t quite there. That was reflected in some of our performances.

“So, having come back and won it everyone is immediately looking forward to next year’s championship. Obviously, we would love to win the Cork PSFC again. We won’t be looking beyond our group though.

“Every year, the groups are becoming more and more difficult. There are twelve clubs in there and every one of them is competitive. Every team, on their day, can beat the opposition. That’s the beauty of the county championships and the way it is going.”

Nemo Rangers manager Paul O'Donovan and selectors celebrate after defeating St Finbarr's. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Nemo’s magnificent performance in seeing off St Finbarr’s in the 2022 Cork PSFC county decider was in stark contrast to the champions’ limp exit from the Munster SFC.

Tipperary’s Clonmel Commercials strode into Páirc Uí Chaoimh in early November and inflicted a 2-15 to 1-11 provincial quarter-final defeat on Paul O’Donovan’s side. Their uninspiring performance was as big a talking point as the seven-point loss.

“Anytime Nemo win a county, we always set our sights a bit higher,” the Nemo Rangers manager stated.

“I don’t know if that is a good or a bad thing! We certainly feel whenever we come out of Cork that we have a decent chance in the Munster championship. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case this year. The intensity and energy we had against the Barrs just wasn’t there against Clonmel Commercials.

“Having to play a junior hurling game six days out from that Clonmel match didn’t help us but we knew, before the county final, that would be the case. We certainly weren’t complaining.

“That’s the one thing about the new championship setup in that it doesn’t help dual players. We had 10 guys involved in the county final and a week later they were playing a hurling quarter-final.

“Unfortunately, an injury to Briain Murphy ruled him out of the Clonmel game. Brian was a huge loss to us because he has that physical presence at the back.”

REALISTIC

2023 offers Nemo Rangers a realistic chance to retain their PSFC crown and, potentially, another crack off the Munster SFC. There is a long way to go before the latter becomes a reality but Rangers’ mindset will be the same.

“My management team will have a huge role to play once again this year and I’m lucky to have such a great group of guys with me,” O’Donovan added.

“We get together and plan every training session, trying to make it as varied and enjoyable as possible. Things will be no different this year.

“Last year, every single training session was planned down to each individual drill. I know the players appreciated that and got enjoyment out of it. You have to vary things as much as you can.

It is important that you keep rejuvenating your panel. Last year, we had four lads involved with the Cork minors.

"So, we will have to wait and see what happens with whole GAA decoupling, whether these guys will be allowed play senior or not.

“If allowed, we will certainly be taking a look at those four plus one or two other minors with a view to getting involved with the senior panel.

“Looking back on the club’s centenary year, it turned out to be a great one for the club. Everything planned, the centenary wall, over-35s competition and centenary dinner worked out very well.”