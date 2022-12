Cork Emporium Basketball will be confident of gaining maximum points when they host Cork rivals UCC Demons at Ballincollig Community School tomorrow (4pm).

The Ballincollig side had a free last weekend and will go into this game fresh from an impressive home quarter-final win against Dublin side Killester.

Ballincollig have looked structured at both ends of the court for the majority of this season and, barring a five-minute meltdown against Neptune, have been a solid unit.

Player-coach Ciaran O’Sullivan is putting up decent numbers, and with Irish players Adrian O’Sullivan, Dylan Corkery, and Keelan Cairns playing well they could pose Demons problems.

In the case of Adrian O’Sullivan, there is not a player in this country, professional or Irish, that attacks rebounds like he does, and his will to win is evident in every game he plays.

Dylan Corkery is another warrior, particularly in defence, and with Keelan Cairns also having an outstanding season, they look a team capable of challenging for the major honours.

American John Dawson is capable of hurting Demons if he doesn’t get the required attention to deny him clear looks.

The Spanish pairing of Jose Jimenez Gonzales and Pau Cami Galera play on the edge, but are born winners, and will have a big part to play.

After a losing two-game sequence, UCC Demons got back to winning ways last weekend with a comfortable 14-point win over Griffith College Templeogue.

It was an eventful week for the Sunday’s Well outfit with the departure of American Jeremiah Moore.

Moore had picked up an injury and Demons were forced to make an emergency signing as 6ft 4in M J Randolph was signed and Moore duly departed.

The Demons faithful were delighted after Randolph put in a serious shift against Templeogue and amassed an impressive tally of 33 points and nine assists.

Word from the Demons camp is they are over the moon with the impact Randolph has made, but his credentials are bound to be tested against this Ballincollig outfit.

BACK TO HIS BEST

Kyle Hosford was also back to his best against Templeogue with 25 points, and a similar performance will be needed against this crack Ballincollig outfit.

It should be an interesting derby, with home-court advantage favouring Ballincollig.

Energywise Ireland Neptune will have a chance to get back to winning ways when they host basement side Moycullen tomorrow.

It has been a tough period for the Blackpool outfit, and two home defeats to Eanna in the cup quarter-final and a Super League defeat to Sligo All Stars has set alarm bells ringing for a team that were being touted as unbeatable.

Nil Sabata, Energywise Ireland Neptune, takes on Cam King, Ej Sligo All Stars. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Basketball games are won on the court, and the players need to get in the mix and start playing to the level they are capable of.

Moycullen have improved in recent weeks, but surely Neptune will give their loyal fans some Christmas cheer with a comfortable win.