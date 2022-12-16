Cork will benefit from expanded Lidl Ladies Football League programme

IT’S a chance for revenge for Cork as they will get their Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 1 campaign underway with an away clash against Mayo.

Last year they were dumped out of the All-Ireland championship in a surprise result that saw the Rebels' campaign end at the quarter-final stage.

Overall it was a disappointing year for Cork and have no doubt they will be determined to get back to winning ways this season.

It was Shane Ronayne’s first season as manager of the senior side and it was a steep learning curve for him, despite enjoying Cork, Munster, and All-Ireland success at club level with Mourneabbey.

Those that know Shane well will also know that he will have been hurt by that loss and would have taken some time to get over it.

LEARNING CURVE

Like the rest of those involved with the senior set-up, they will have learned a lot from last season and you can bet he will be ready to face the new campaign with a determination to put the wrongs of last year right.

Their game against Mayo is on January 22 and it will be followed up a week later with another away fixture, this time against Waterford.

The first chance the home fans will get to see what will potentially be a new-look side will be February 5 when their arch-rivals Dublin will make the trip to the Rebel County.

Last season they were way too strong for Cork at Croke Park, a game that put Ronayne’s side into a potential relegation battle. They had to beat Waterford in their last league game to avoid going down that road, which they did to maintain their Division 1 status.

They will be back on the road two weeks later against Galway before they face another tough home clash with Donegal.

Their final two league games are also at home, with near-neighbours Kerry in town on March 19 before they round off the group stages against reigning league and championship title holders Meath.

The Divisions 1 and 2 finals will be played at Croke Park on Saturday, April 15, with the Divisions 3 and 4 Finals taking place on Sunday, April 16.

With a number of players having already confirmed they will not be involved next season it’s likely to be a new-look Cork side so they will need to take the league seriously to help get them game experience ahead of the championship later in the year.

The likes of Martina O’Brien and Eimear Scally have already confirmed they will not be involved, with another few players also unlikely to return for a number of reasons. Shane will be hoping the likes of Doireann O’Sullivan, Roisin Phelan and Maire O’Callaghan will all be involved again.

Meanwhile Naomh Aban’s postponed currentaccount.ie All-Ireland Junior Ladies Football final will now take place tomorrow at Cahir, Tipperary, with a 1pm throw-in.

FIXTURES

January 22: Mayo v Cork;

January 29: Waterford v Cork;

February 5: Cork v Dublin;

February 18: Galway v Cork;

February: 26 Cork v Donegal;

March 19: Cork v Kerry;

March 26: Cork v Meath.