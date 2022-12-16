Cork GAA: John Horgan on the big club hurling games to look forward to 

THERE’S a Munster League, a national league, the Munster championship and the All-Ireland series to be played before a ball is struck in anger in next season’s Cork County hurling championships but the appetite was whetted to a large degree last Sunday when the various groups were revealed.

That will give clubs and supporters plenty to talk about over the festive period and thereafter about the merits and demerits of the clubs your teams will be up against.

One of the great success stories of the GAA on Leeside in recent years has been the introduction of the group format which provides every club with at least three championship games when the season gets underway.

Every club gets a fair crack of the whip with that format and if your season is not extended beyond that, there cannot be any great complaint.

For those clubs that make the required positive start it’s upwards and onwards to the knockout stage of the competition and for those that don’t there is a relegation issue to be dealt with and that’s as fair as it can get.

For obvious reasons, the main emphasis at last Sunday’s county convention was on the three groups in the Premier senior championship and there was certainly plenty of food for thought afterwards.

Group A certainly provided a lot of talking points, the Rockies, the Glen, Midleton and Bishopstown being grouped together.

Nothing will come easy there for that quartet and one of the more fancied sides from the trio of Blackrock, Midleton and Glen Rovers will have their season terminated at an early juncture because only two of the four teams will be progressing.

It becomes more interesting because those three clubs will all have new management teams in their dugout and that will heighten the interest in that group.

Bishopstown will be looked upon as outsiders in the group but that won’t be an issue for them and they exhibited plenty of character and attitude when they fought back from a very precarious position last season against Na Piarsaigh to bag the two precious points which ultimately proved vital and they also drew with Erin’s Own.

More of that type of determination and they’ll ensure that the other three will get nothing easy against them.

It certainly is a fascinating group, three big guns contained in it with one of them being silenced before the knockout stage is reached.

The big story in Group B will be Fr O’Neill’s setting sail in the Premier Senior voyage for the very first time in their history and that is a huge achievement for that club.

They will be alongside Erin’s Own, Douglas, and Charleville in that particular group and emerging from that group will not be easy for any of that quartet.

Erin’s Own, on the evidence of last season when they went straight through to the semi-final after topping their group, will be the most fancied side with Douglas, despite their inconsistency over the seasons, probably next best in the pundits' eyes.

Charleville, it will be recalled, drew with the eventual champions the Barrs in their group encounter last season and they have shown, despite being dragged into a few relegation issues, that they are always a tough nut to crack.

It will be a brand new experience for O’Neill’s and their elevation to the top flight has been one of the great success stories of the modern era.

And they have shown in the grades below over the years that they have what is required and they certainly will provide stern opposition for the other three.

Again, it’s a group that has huge potential and when the time comes selecting the two that will emerge will not be an easy task.

Maybe, on paper anyway, Group C might be easier to predict the outcome of, the champions St Finbarr’s and Sars being the more fancied two in the quartet of themselves Newtown and Kanturk.

But that will almost certainly not be the case at all with last season’s semi-finalist’s Newtown and Kanturk providing dogged opposition.

TRADITION

Newtown’s tradition speaks for itself and there’s going to be a good blend of youth and experience n their ranks again and those younger players will be a year wiser too.

Kanturk always give a fine account of themselves and they have done that down the years, both in Cork and outside.

They will have the usual strong backbone driving them forward and that is always a good starting point.

History down the years has shown us how difficult it is to retain the title in Cork and some of the best teams over the past 20 years have failed to do it.

Now it’s the Barrs' turn next season to try and hold on to the coveted trophy and with the huge energiser from this year’s success plus the fact that their younger players will be even more battle-hardened, they will be one of the top fancies.

Sars were a huge disappointment this year, failing to emerge from the group stage after being installed as pre-championship favourites and they too will have a new management team driving them on.

But, as in the other two groups, all four sides will believe that they can emerge but the smarter money will be going on the Barrs and Sars to be the two when it’s done and dusted in that group.

The World Cup over the past few weeks has proven that the favourite’s tag can rest very uneasily on your shoulders and a lot of the bigger names fell by the wayside all too early for them.

So, nothing must be taken for granted in any sporting arena and the playing field overall in the Cork Premier SHC is fairly level.

And, of course, an awful lot can transpire between now and the big throw-in next July or August.

For now, it’s all on paper and plenty to mull over in the months ahead.