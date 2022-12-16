Cork Basketball: SuperValu Brunell host on song Trinity Meteors

Singleton’s SuperValu Brunell welcome joint Women’s Super League leaders Trinity Meteors to the Parochial Hall tonight, for what should be a highly entertaining game.

Brunell after a good start to the campaign have faltered big time in recent weeks, mainly due to playing without an American.

Indeed it was announced last week that professional Mary Dunn had departed, due to an injury picked up a month ago.

The most puzzling fact of this scenario is why the northside club didn’t replace Dunn sooner, as outside of her injury she offered little contribution when she was fit to play.

Victory scholar McKayla Roberts did not play in their away loss to Fr Mathew’s, but in truth coach, Liam Culloty hasn’t utilised her all season. In her last game against Waterford Wildcats Roberts chipped in with an eight-point tally in 10 minutes of action.

Super League basketball is all about winning, and if you want to blood young players they need to be playing at local level because at the end of the day the successful teams at this level do not operate in this manner.

The one plus this season for Brunell has been the form of Edel Thornton, who has produced high numbers in every game.

Lauryn Homan is another player in a rich vein of form, but Katie Walsh underachieved against Mathew’s only chipping in with three points in 32 minutes of play.

Trinity Meteors are a quality side and American Celena Taborn is more than capable of hurting Brunell at the post.

The greatest scoring weapons that Meteors possess are Irish stars Claire Melia and Dayna Finn, and they should have the required artillery to return to the capital with maximum points.

The Address UCC Glanmire make the trip to play Waterford Wildcats in a game that could have special significance in the race for the title.

A win for Glanmire would be a huge boost as they would have Trinity Meteors and Wildcats at home in the second round of league games.

Although defeating DCU Mercy in a comfortable fashion, Glanmire didn’t reach the level of basketball they are capable of playing, that probably augurs well for this game.

Wildcats play on the edge and in Americans Jasmine Walker and Karli Seay they have a talented duo along with Irish players Sarah and Kate Hickey.

Stephanie O’Shea is a warrior on the boards and Amy Dooley will have to be at her best in the rebounding department.

Aine McKenna and Claire O’Sullivan bring great experience to Glanmire and they may just shade this intriguing clash.

Fr Mathew’s are back on home terrain when they entertain Killester, who have improved big time in recent weeks.

I3 PT Fr Mathew's Amy Murphy breaks from Singleton SuperValu Brunell's Kelly Sexton. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Mathew’s American duo of Shannon Brady and Sydney Candelaria played well in their derby win over Brunell, but they will need a similar performance in this clash.

The one plus for Mathew’s is that their opponents are not comfortable defending, but they have a serious scoring American in Chanelle Williams who could spoil the Christmas party.