Buttevant school to benefit from new Lidl  ladies football programme 

CORK’S Orlagh Farmer will help deliver the #SeriousSupport Schools Programme this school year with Coláiste Pobail Naomh Mhuire in Buttevant one of those to benefit.

Lidl Ireland have invested €120,000 in the scheme, supported by the LGFA and delivered by Youth Sport Trust and their specially trained athlete mentors. It is designed to educate teenage girls about the positive mental and physical health benefits of playing.

The programme also aims to increase participation and reduce drop-out rates for teenagers in the sport. All those participating also get a brand-new set of jerseys for their school team.

The athlete mentors, all of whom are current or former inter-county footballers, are committed to using sport to transform the lives of young people. The mentors will introduce students to the programme’s values of respect, trust, responsibility and recognition. Taking place over the course of two visits to each school, the programme will be delivered via workshops and team-building sessions.

Boasting an impressive array of achievements, the stellar line-up of LGFA inter-county players delivering this year’s programme are Ann Marie Doran (Wicklow), Carla Rowe (Dublin), Eilis Ward (Donegal), Laure Ryan (Clare), Méabh de Búrca (Galway), Orlagh Farmer (Cork), Samantha Lambert (Tipperary), and Therese Scott (Monaghan).

LGFA president Mícheál Naughton, said the programme will benefit one school in every county in Ireland.

“It’s wonderful to be in a position to confirm the schools selected for Lidl’s #SeriousSupport schools programme.

“We look forward with keen interest to following the journey of these schools as they gain invaluable insights and experience from our inter-county stars, who are working once again as athlete mentors.

“The benefits of the Lidl #SeriousSupport Schools Programme are wide-ranging and of vital importance to our young students, who will develop key life skills at such an important time in their lives.

“Who better to learn from than our athlete mentors, who have been through so much themselves as adolescents and into their adult lives? I would like to acknowledge the superb input from Lidl Ireland and Youth Sport Trust in a programme that has already benefited so many young people.”

This year, the programme aims to include a wider representation of lower-ranking schools for income affecting children’s deprivation in a bid to level the playing field for disadvantaged areas and to support schools to build healthier, happier and more resilient students.

In January, Lidl Ireland announced a four-year extension of its award-winning sponsorship of the LGFA, that will ultimately mark a decade of #SeriousSupport. The extension will represent an investment of €10m in 10 years of sponsorship by the retailer.