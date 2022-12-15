Duhallow clubs to the fore in county SAFC with Knocknagree on a mission in 2023

THE Bon Secours county SAFC may still be in its infancy with only a fourth staging in 2023, but there’s a trend developing already in that the losing finalists returned the following year to make amends and lifted the Kevin McTernan Cup.

Eire Og were the inaugural winners in 2020, when defeating Mallow in the final, but the Avondhu club rebounded the following year to deny St Michael’s in an exciting decider.

Then, on the last weekend of October this year, the city side went one better by overcoming Knocknagree in the final and earn a long overdue promotion to the top-flight.

So, if the pattern is to continue it’s the Duhallow club’s turn to climb the Pairc Ui Chaoimh steps in less than 12 months’ time, though, of course, sport doesn’t work like that.

Still, Knocknagree will be one of the fancied sides for obvious reasons, but it’s a very competitive championship as reflected in Group A, which has O’Donovan Rossa, semi-finalists this season, and newly promoted Kanturk, winners of the PIFC, and Fermoy.

There are four Duhallow clubs in the competition-Newmarket and Kiskeam colliding in Group B-and football enthusiasts in the north-west of the county must be fancying one of their own to win the championship outright.

Kanturk’s richly deserved elevation to the second tier comes at the expense of the divisional team, however, as the likes of the evergreen defender John McLoughlin, who has always shown great commitment and enthusiasm in the orange and black, keeper Kyrle Holland and Cork midfielder Paul Walsh will no longer be eligible.

It means Duhallow, who lost to Carbery by a point, 0-16 to 0-15, in the Colleges/Divisions section of the PSFC this year, will have to dig deeper, when it comes to gathering a panel for that portion of the championship, which again will be very challenging.

O’Donovan Rossa will also have strong designs on building on this year’s efforts, reaching the last-four only to be blown away by St Michael’s in a whirlwind finish.

Fermoy’s inclusion in the section provides the only repeat fixture from 2022 in that their round 2 engagement with the Duhallow follows on from their round 3 tie which went Knocknagree’s way by 3-9 to 1-5, Denis O’Connor scoring 2-1 and Michael Doyle adding the other goal.

Group B is also fresh with clubs with genuine contender status. Apart from the Duhallow pair, there’s Clyda Rovers, who reached the semi-finals this year and only pipped by two points by Knocknagree, while Ballingeary’s presence just heaps the pressure on the others.

The Gaeltacht club and Clyda, who clash in the opening round, know much about each other after colliding in the quarter-final in 2021, Ballingeary prevailing by 0-15 to 0-11 on that occasion but the Mourneabbey side didn’t have the talented Conor Corbett available back then.

And it’s the same for the Clyda-Newmarket round three game because they drew 1-14 each in an exciting contest this year while it’s play-it-again-Sam for Ballingeary and Kiskeam, as well.

They were involved in another quality encounter this summer with just two points separating them at the finish, Ballingeary coming out the right side of a 1-14 to 1-12 score line.

Newmarket found themselves in the relegation scrap this season, surviving thanks to Ryan O’Keeffe’s 4-3 haul against Bandon, and their local derby with Kiskeam will create a lot of interest.

Group C contains Newcestown, relegated from PSFC, west Cork rivals, Dohenys, Bishopstown and Ilen Rovers.

This appears a wide-open section with a young Dohenys side set to build on the experience of reaching the quarter-finals this season while the Town’s potential was reflected in their 2-14 to 1-13 triumph over Knocknagree, when Conor Dunne and Odie Devlin grabbed the goals.

SAFC: Group A: R1: Knocknagree v O’Donovan Rossa; Kanturk v Fermoy.

R2: Knocknagree v Fermoy; O’Donovan Rossa v Kanturk.

R3: Knocknagree v Kanturk; O’Donovan Rossa v Fermoy.

Group B: R1: Clyda Rovers v Ballingeary; Newmarket v Kiskeam.

R2: Clyda Rovers v Kiskeam; Ballingeary v Newmarket.

R3: Clyda Rovers v Newmarket; Ballingeary v Kiskeam.

Group C: R1: Newcestown v Dohenys; Bishopstown v Ilen Rovers.

R2: Newcestown v Ilen Rovers; Dohenys v Bishopstown.

R3: Newcestown v Bishopstown; Dohenys v Ilen Rovers.