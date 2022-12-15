Paudie Palmer: Munster Council must fix imbalanced club football championships

THE gift that keeps on giving, not sure whether I am talking about the club season or the Cliffords.

On Sunday morning, the rumour mongers aided by the social media brethren were the bearers of negative tidings in relation to the metrological situation to Mallow in North Cork.

Some were hanging their hats on the advice that one should only undertake the necessary journeys.

However, for this scribbler, the deciding factor emerged from the nearby racecourse which declared after an 8am inspection, that racing would go ahead.

If owners and trainers were happy, that conditions were suitable for their valuable thoroughbreds, then a club match could go ahead, even if the leading GAA thoroughbred was in action.

Not sure of what David Clifford added to the attendance of 3,000 plus but the thought crossed my mind, that the amount that he has added to turnover outside of gate money since the club season began would pay a lot of electricity bills.

The contest itself, was akin to the majority of Kerry-Cork clashes at this grade, over before it began, simply because you are not comparing like with like.

Sunday’s final was the 21st edition and the record now reads 18 Kerry winners and three from Rebel land.

As long as both counties stick with the current naming of their championships, it will be Kerry's 24th-ranked club and Cork's 48th that will be involved.

If Cork were to apply the Kerry christening scenario to their championships, it is Kanturk who would represent Cork in this year’s junior championship and St Michael’s who would have represented the county in the intermediate grade.

DIRECTIVE

I don’t expect Cork or indeed the neighbours to alter the names in their championships but if Munster Council so wished, they could possibly issue a directive along the following lines.

“That for the purposes of the Munster club football championships, the intermediate grade will be contested by the winner of the second-grade championship in both counties and the junior will be contested by the winners of the third-grade championship.”

Paudie Clifford of Fossa celebrates after scoring. Picture: Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

As we are in advice mode, we could also suggest that the Waterford senior football champions be allowed to participate in the Munster Intermediate championships.

In relation to the latest instalment, Kilmurry did stay in the contest far longer than many people thought they would, but to be fair the containment of the two Cliffords is an almost impossible task at inter-county level not to mention at junior club level.

With 17 minutes on the clock, David Clifford had provided sufficient evidence of his amazing ability by landing five points to give his team a four-point advantage.

There was a floodgate feel to the proceedings.

Kilmurry rose to the challenge, and with Tomás Collins, Brian Hinchion and Kyle Kelleher to the fore, Liam Wall landed two brilliant points in the 19th and 25th minute to leave two between them.

It remained like that with Cork champions competing admirably until two minutes prior to the break.

Three Fossa attacks resulted in MOM, Paudie Clifford raising two white flags and sibling David hitting his sixth to bring the halftime deficit to five and the floodgates still closed.

On the resumption, Matt Rennie pushed the margin out to six and one feared. Within two minutes, the Mid Cork folk were in full voice, with Liam Wall netting and Padraig Brehanu pointing.

Two between them. It was as close as it got and when Tomás Collins brought the margin down to three with 15 minutes remaining and the Kerry side down to 14, the potential for a shock outcome seeped through the dark grey sky.

Not for long though, the Cliffords outscored their opponents 1-5 to no score for the remaining period.

Off course, it was disappointing to witness another Cork defeat inflicted on them by the army from next door, but it was a real honour to be present and witness these two special siblings doing it on this occasion for their club and to be truthful, doing it for all us who were in attendance.

Despite, the disappointment attached to the defeat, Kilmurry’s AGM will hear of a real positive 2022 journey.

A county junior championship after a 36-year wait allied to a Mid Cork title and a place in next years newly formed Premier Junior Football championship. the groups for same which were drawn on Sunday evening last at County Convention.

So our first prediction in relation to championship 2023 is now at hand.

Kilmurry are in a group with Millstreet, Kinsale and St James and if they can keep the present management team in place and if there isn’t a massive flight of the earls, they should qualify for the knockout stages.

Another team in this grade are Urhan and for the first time in a number of years, this most westerly outfit (they are situated 130km west of Cork City) will play in a proper championship, over the past while there was no Beara junior football championship.

They are in a group with Ballydesmond, Cullen and St Nicks and they too could make the knockout stages.

Honestly, I can’t believe that championship 2023 is in our sights despite the fact that we are a few days away from our turkey population facing the firing squad.

I did mention previously, that in relation to the draws for the 10 championships, in reality we are talking about 30 championships because each group of four can be described as a championship in itself. I think we may park up the idea of further predictions for another week at least.

Next weekend Cork will have two representatives out on the fields. On Saturday at 1pm at Cahir, the re-arranged All-Ireland LGFA junior final between Naomh Aban which represents Ballyvourney, Cill Na Martra and Clondrohid and their fancied Galway counterparts Salthill/Knocknacarra will take place.

Meanwhile, 24 hours later in Dungarvan Ballygibblin will endeavour to extend their magical journey when they play Horeswood from Wexford in All-Ireland JAHC semi-final.

Both sides carry our best wishes. At the moment there is no fixture pencilled in for the following weekend!