Cork footballers will learn it's a long, long way from here to Clare next season 

CORK footballers will see plenty of the joys of travelling on the N20 next season because the fixture list has handed them three trips to play Clare in the same number of competitions.

They grow in importance as the 2023 season unfolds, starting with the warm-up McGrath Cup, heading to Cooraclare in the west of the Banner County for game two on January 15, having opened against All-Ireland champions Kerry at Pairc Ui Rinn on the third.

Then, it’s the penultimate Division 2 league game on March 5, a game that’s likely to be highly significant before the cut and thrust of the Munster championship, a quarter-final on April 9 with the winners facing Limerick in the semi-final.

All counties face a hectic start to the new campaign, Cork gearing up to the meet the challenges posed by seven games between January 29 and March 26 to determine the finalists.

The hectic schedule is further highlighted should Cork reach the decider, which is pencilled in the week after the concluding game against Derry at Pairc Ui Chaoimh and then it’s straight into championship.

It’s a very competitive division 2, featuring the champions of Leinster and Ulster, Dublin and Derry respectively, three more counties from the eastern province, Meath, Kildare and Louth in addition to Munster rivals Clare and Limerick.

Boyle Sports quote the Dubs 2/7 favourites to claim the title with an expected final against Derry, who are 11/2 to add a league title to their Ulster success of this year.

Kildare are the third fancies at 15/2 with Cork and Meath bracketed together at 12/1 while the relegation issues are predicted to revolve around 20/1 Clare, 25/1 Louth and 50/1 Limerick.

Every county is preparing to either make a bid for either the Sam Maguire Cup itself or just to put themselves in a position to challenge for the coveted trophy with a strong emphasis on the league in particular.

The 2023 All-Ireland will adopt another new format with a return to four groups of four each playing three games.

The four provincial championship winners will be number 1 seeds and the runners-up the second seeds while the next eight highest-ranked teams after the league will be the third and fourth seeds.

There’s one change to this because this year’s Tailteann Cup winners, Westmeath, who operate in Division 3, will be part of the Sam Maguire Cup chase next summer and that could see the lowest-ranked division 2 team lose out.

A draw will be made to determine the groups with no provincial final repeats permitted and teams will play one game at home, another away and the third at a neutral venue.

There are four preliminary quarter-finals at the end of June involving the second and third-best teams from the four sections. Those who survive meet the group winners in the last-eight proper.

The final on July 30 will have extra-time, if required. A replay, should it be required, will be a winner-on-the-day affair.

That’s way in the distance for most counties, who will place a big onus on making a winning start in the league initially for the anticipated nervous conclusion and those critical final standings.

FIXTURES:

JANUARY: 4: McGrath Cup: Cork v Kerry, Páirc Uí Rinn, 7pm.

15: Clare v Cork, Cooraclare, 1.30pm.

18: McGrath Cup final.

29: NFL Division 2 Cork v Meath, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 1.30pm.

FEBRUARY: 5: Kildare v Cork, Newbridge, 2pm.

15: Sigerson Cup final.

19: Cork v Dublin, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 3.45pm.

26: Cork v Limerick, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 3.45pm.

MARCH: 5: Clare v Cork, Cusack Park, Ennis, 2pm.

19: Louth v Cork, Ardee, 1pm.

26: Cork v Derry, Pairc Ui Chaoimh, 2pm.

APRIL: 1-2: Division 2 final.

9: Munster SFC quarter-final: Clare v Cork, Ennis.

22: semi-final: Limerick v Clare or Cork, Gaelic Grounds or Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

MAY: 7: Munster SFC final; All-Ireland U20 semi-finals: Munster v Connacht; Leinster v Ulster.

13/14: All-Ireland U20 final.

20/21: All-Ireland SFC Group R1 (or 27/28).

JUNE: 3/4: All-Ireland SFC Group R2.

10-11: All-Ireland MFC quarter-finals.

17-18: All-Ireland SFC R3 (neutral venues).

24-25: Preliminary quarter-finals four games; All-Ireland MFC semi-finals.

JULY: 1-2: All-Ireland SFC quarter-finals.

8-9: All-Ireland MFC final.

16-17: All-Ireland SFC semi-finals.

30: All-Ireland final.