The Longshot: Shootout could be on cards again this evening

MESSI, Modric, Mbappe and Morocco.
The four Ms for the semis. It’s certainly not fair to equate one very good player with a whole nation though. And Kylian didn’t exactly light up the quarter-final with England, albeit he was double-teamed quite often and still managed to inject a few magic moments. But his PSG teammate Achraf Hakimi doesn’t look like a man who will be phased about the man-marking battle ahead of tomorrow’s game.
France are 8-15 to beat Morocco in 90 minutes and are as short as 1-5 to qualify, while the Atlas Lions are 10-3 to pull off another shock and make the final. They were 300-1 shots at the outset and are now 8/1.
The holders are now even money to retain a World Cup for the first time since Brazil managed it in 1962. That achievement would be even more creditable considering they had so many high-profile players pull out of the tournament beforehand because of injury (although Brazil did manage it without Pele after the group stages in ’62).
Didier Deschamps doesn’t seem to fancy the strength of his bench either, making only one change in a game that England dominated for the most part.
It is 5/6 on a France-Argentina final (it was 22/1 at the start of the tournament) and a whopping 16/1 on there being a guaranteed first-time winner if Morocco and Croatia are to contest it.
No opposition player has scored against Morocco so far at the World Cup, with their only goal conceded coming via an own goal against Canada.
They’ve also kept four clean sheets so far, with the last two sides to record five in a single edition to lift the trophy (Spain 2010, Italy 2006). France meanwhile, have conceded in every game. And with just one clean sheet in their last 11 internationals, there’s no reason to imagine Morocco won’t find the net even with limited possession.
I FANCY both teams to score in tomorrow’s semi at 5/4.
And 17/2 on Argentina to advance to the final on penalties.
But even though it goes against my overall prediction, 16/1 on a Croatia-Morocco final looks too good to pass up.
The PDC World Darts Championship’s 29th edition begins on Thursday at London’s Alexandra Palace and will run all the way until January 3. A total of 96 players will take part, competing for £2.5m (€2.9m) in prize money, and the champion will walk away with a cool £500,000.
There has been a wide spread of 24 winners across the 58 PDC events staged in 2022, with Michael van Gerwen (13/5 to win his fourth title) landing 10 of them, including five of the major televised events.
Reigning champ and winner of two of the last three Worlds, mohawk man Peter Wright, is 11/1 to retain the crown he won when beating Michael Smith last January.
Two-time losing finalist Smith is 8/1 to finally celebrate a maiden win.
Second favourite is 2021 winner and current World Number One Gerwyn Price (pictured above) at 6/1. Price will face a tricky path to the final and has only reached one major decider this year at the World Matchplay. Raymond van Barneveld (80/1), who beat him twice at the Grand Slam of Darts, is a potential third-round opponent while also in that section of the draw are Ryan Searle, James Wade, and Danny Noppert, who have all won titles this season.
It is probably surprising to see two-time World Champ (2015, 2016) Scot Gary Anderson as big as 50/1, but he has had a lacklustre two years. He has admitted his passion for darts has waned since the pandemic, and he missed the recent Grand Slam event. If you were to pick an outsider, Antrim’s Josh Rock is second in top seasonal averages only to van Gerwen yet is rated a 16/1 shot. The 21-year-old achieved his first televised nine-dart finish in a 10-8 defeat to van Gerwen in the Grand Slam last month before going on to win the World Youth Championship by beating Nathan Girvan 6-1 with a stunning average of 104.13, a record for a World Youth final.