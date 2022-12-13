Tralee and Clon game postponed as cold snap causes fixtures woe

IT came as little surprise that the Arctic weather forced the postponement of the concluding game in the group phase of the Corn Ui Mhuiri (Munster Post-Primary Schools SFC) between last season’s beaten finalists, Tralee CBS, and Clonakilty Community College in Ballyvourney yesterday.

And with the forecast predicting more of the same for the rest of the week it leaves competition organisers with a problem in slotting in a suitable date for both schools ahead of the Christmas holidays though they'll try again on Friday.

There is some wriggle room in that the quarter-finals aren’t scheduled until Wednesday, January 18, with the semi-finals 10 days later and the decider on February 11.

It’s an important game in Group 1 with the west Cork side needing to win and their Kerry opponents requiring just a draw to advance.

St Flannan’s top the section because of their better scoring difference and have already qualified, +6 compared to +4 for Tralee, who are also on four points.

Clon are in third spot on two points and while their +15 scoring-difference is superior to their rivals, it will count for nothing unless successful.

The result will confirm the seedings for the draw. There are four Cork sides in the last eight, group winners St Francis College, Rochestown, and Colaiste an Spioraid Naoimh and runners-up Hamilton High School, Bandon, and Skibbereen Community School.

Kerry are represented by the defending champions St Brendan’s, Killarney, their lone group winners to-date, and Mercy Mounthawk, Tralee, who finished behind the Sem in Group 3.

The draw will consist of the four group winners, Roco, Spioraid Naoimh, the Sem and another, in one pot, and the runners-up, Skibb, the Hammies and Mounthawk in the other, to be joined by one more.

Meanwhile, Mallow proved a happy hunting ground for the Kingdom as all three county champions captured Munster club titles at the weekend.

The story began with Kerins O’Rahillys inscribing their name for the first time in the senior roll-of-honour following their one-point win over Limerick’s Newcastle West in Saturday’s decider, goals from Tommy Walsh and Barry John Keane decisive in a 2-6 to 1-8 triumph.

Next-up for the Tralee club is a daunting All-Ireland semi-final on January 7-8 against the favourites Kilmacud Crokes from Dublin, whose nemesis last season, Kilcoo from Down, lost their crown, when beaten by Derry’s Glen Watty Grahams in the Ulster final.

Despite a game on Saturday, Mallow’s fine pitch was still able to cater for a double-header less than 24 hours later with intermediate champions Rathmore and junior winners Fossa following on from O’Rahilly’s lead by overcoming Na Piarsaigh from Limerick and Cork standard-bearers Kilmurry in their respective finals.

Both scored 1-17 in winning margins of 10 and 11 points respectively and can now also look ahead to All-Ireland semi-finals the same week.

Kilmurry lost no face in defeat. Once again it showed the imbalance between Cork and Kerry champions clashing in the lower grades because Kilmurry won the fifth tier in Cork while Fossa took the third-tier title in Kerry.