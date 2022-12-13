Nemo thrown together with Ballincollig to set up semi repeat in PSFC

A semi-final-repeat and a couple of city and west Cork derbies are some of the features of the first round of group games in next season’s Bon Secours county PSFC.

Champions Nemo Rangers renew rivalry with Ballincollig in Group B, reviving memories of their last-four encounter back at the start of October, when the Trabeg club produced a dominant second-half display to win by 1-16 to 0-9.

Captain Luke Connolly bagged the only goal from a penalty in a 1-6 haul before leading his side to victory over the then Andy Scannell Cup holders, St Finbarr’s, in the final.

Newcomers St Michael’s, who finally reached the promised land by capturing the SAFC title at Knocknagree’s expense, have neighbours Douglas as their first opponents in Group C.

It’s a novel pairing at this level and the game marks the Mahon club’s first appearance in the grade since 2006 before re-grading to the PIFC.

Their last game in the top-flight was a 1-9 to 1-6 defeat by Bantry Blues in round 2 after losing to another west Cork outfit, Clonakilty, by 1-8 to 1-6 in the first round.

St Michael’s rejoined senior ranks in 1999 after winning the IFC title, defeating St Finbarr’s in the final, and their first game was against Bishopstown, who won by 0-16 to 1-7, in a campaign which didn’t have a back-door route for round 1 losers.

The following season, St Michael’s registered their first win since returning, a 0-11 to 0-8 victory over St Nick’s, before the ’Barr’s pipped them by a point at the next stage.

In 2001, St Michael’s recorded their second win by defeating Muskerry by 0-13 to 0-10 in round 2 after losing to Dohenys in the first round. Their season ended with defeat by Na Piarsaigh, who won by 0-11 to 1-5.

In subsequent years, St Michael’s continued to struggle, winning just one more game in five seasons, the 0-14 to 1-10 round 2 success against Mallow before losing to the eventual champions, Nemo, in round 3.

Interestingly, St Michael’s and Mallow find themselves in the same group in 2023 along with the ’Barr’s, the 2021 champions, having met in the SAFC final two seasons ago with the north Cork club prevailing on that occasion.

There’s also a familiar look to the meeting of rivals Castlehaven and Carbery Rangers in Group A, the pair having squared up in 2021 with the Haven shading a tight game by 1-9 to 0-11.

Once again, the draw has yielded a strong west Cork section with Clonakilty, beaten finalists in 2021, also in the group along with Valley Rovers.

The final game features the Haven and Clon locking horns in a tie that is sure to be of considerable importance. The pair also met in round 1 last term with the Haven edging it by 0-10 to 1-5.

There’s another repeat between Eire Og and Carrigaline in Group B, the Carrigdhoun club winning last season’s encounter by 1-12 to 1-10 thanks to a late Nathan O’Keeffe goal.

PSFC: Group A: R1: Castlehaven v Carbery Rangers; Clonakilty v Valley Rovers.

R2: Castlehaven v Valley Rovers; Carbery Rangers v Clonakilty.

R3: Castlehaven v Clonakilty; Carbery Rangers v Valley Rovers.

Group B: R1: Nemo Rangers v Ballincollig; Carrigaline v Eire Og.

R2: Nemo Rangers v Eire Og; Ballincollig v Carrigaline.

R3: Nemo Rangers v Carrigaline; Ballincollig v Eire Og.

Group C: R1: St Finbarr’s v Mallow; Douglas v St Michael’s.

R2: St Finbarr’s v St Michael’s; Mallow v Douglas.

R3: St Finbarr’s v Douglas; Mallow v St Michael’s.

Colleges/Divisions: R1: Two games + bye.

R2: Loser of R1 v bye.

R3: R2 loser v loser R1.

Semi-finals: winners R1 and R2 v Carbery or UCC.