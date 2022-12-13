Christy O'Connor: GAA’s rule changes dividing opinions once again

LONG before a ball has been kicked or even thrown in, long before any details have been ironed out, the ink had barely dried on the page before the outcry had already begun last week at the very mention of more rule changes for Gaelic football.

Following on from discussions around playing rules at a recent Central Council meeting, approval was given to trial a number of initiatives from the Standing Committee on Playing Rules in third level freshers football.

One is aimed at looking at a kick-out that must clear the 45-metre line. Yet as soon as the news became public, social media lit up with criticism and scepticism.

“Another bright idea from the rules committee,” tweeted former Armagh player and current Armagh coach Ciaran McKeever, followed by a couple of emojis to underline his point.

“Teams won’t go pressing inside the opposition 45m line. They’ll set up with 11 players in the middle third and try and outnumber the opposition teams on breaks, because the ‘keeper can’t kick it short. This rule makes no sense.”

Philly McMahon, the former Dublin player, also jumped on that train. “Please stop these rule changes,” he tweeted.

“Thank God I’m retired. I remember the same rule of the kickout having to cross the 45m line in International Rules, it was so frustrating not to be involved in our own kickout.”

McKeever and McMahon both made solid points but, whatever about the merit of the rule changes, their comments showed how most managers, coaches and players have an aversion to any rule changes – because there is an endemic culture of resistance to change full stop.

The general perception is that Gaelic football has never been better, and that repeated rule changes risk upsetting that balance.

Yet some of the figures released by the SCPR after an in-depth analysis of the 2022 Gaelic football championship highlighted some obvious positives.

Many of those numbers underlined how the game is better, partly because recent rule changes have facilitated that environment.

The 36.9 scores per game in the 2022 football championship was the third highest on record. Some of the earlier games in the Tailteann Cup were nowhere near as competitive but that competition still averaged 37.1 scores per game.

The 2.6 goals per game was the highest since 1989 when it was 2.7, while there were also 2.6 goals per game scored during the Tailteann Cup.

The rate of fouling was reduced with an average of 33 per game, five less than in 2021. Cynical fouling was down from 1.5 to 0.6 per game. Fouls inside the ‘goal scoring zone’ continued to decrease in 2022.

The 10% of total fouls occurred inside that zone in 2022 was the lowest on record, which also showcased how the sinbin/penalty deterrent for cynical fouls in the scoring zone is having such a positive impact.

Gaelic football is in a much better state than it was five years ago but the latest proposals underline the SCPR’s interest in trying to make the game even better again.

That is clearly the thinking behind the kickout proposal as just 50% of kickouts went long, or what the committee considered beyond the 45-metre line, in 2022.

The risk, or fear, with more rule changes again now is that it could unbalance the game even more.

Yet the consistent stream of rule changes have repeatedly set out to rebalance a game that has become so possession based.

The average number of hand-passes per game in 2022 was at an all-time average high of 413 per match, while 84 per cent of foot-passes were uncontested because players do not want to risk getting turned over.

The volume of turnovers plummeted through the floor in 2022 because teams have become so adept and skilled at protecting possession.

Teams have also realised the benefits that can accrue from restricting those turnover numbers.

In the Ulster final in May, Derry didn’t concede a single score from a turnover against Donegal, which was unheard of in elite Gaelic football. It was a central reason Derry won a first Ulster title in over two decades.

Rule changes can lead to incremental change but coaches and players still ultimately decide on the type of game they want to play.

The physical conditioning of players also allows players to hold on to possession longer than in the past, which also makes a possession-based game easier to execute.

Encouraging more contests for the ball in that environment is not going to be easy to implement because of how coaches coach around – and ultimately negate – what the rules are designed to change in the first place.

Nobody denies that reality but the rule makers still lean on research based evidence to frame their decision-making.

Just as importantly, they also consider the production value because the attractiveness of games is becoming an important issue for all sports.

When other sporting bodies change their rules, the changes are made with a view to how the sport looks, and how people engage with it.

Gaelic football may be in a decent place but the GAA still no longer have the luxury of assuming that people will always choose to come to football games.

Rule changes are not always right but the thrust of the changes are to strike the right balance between what the players, coaches and managers want and how the game can be the best version of itself, especially towards the viewing public.

Whether the current rule changes are right for the game now, the health of the game is everyone’s responsibility.