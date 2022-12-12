Rebel Óg season review: Over 7,000 games played from U12 to U17 grades

AFTER the last ball was thrown in this season, Rebel Óg played approximately 7,000 games, including challenge matches, between the ages of U12 and U17.

No other county stages so many competitions in a bid to try and ensure all age groups and levels have suitable games for their club sides.

As always they will spend the off-season looking at how to improve on them for next year. Considering the number of clubs and levels involved, it is not easy to get it 100% right and there are always areas where Rebel Óg will look to improve upon.

Covid played a huge part over the last few years in restricting their ability to have a full programme, but hopefully that is starting to fade into the background and we will be looking to drive forward for next year.

These competitions are under the care of 40 or so people from all around the county and it is a testament to their hard work that Cork can do so, leaving most other counties in their wake with the number of games they host.

Planning for next season will be underway well before Christmas as they decide what needs to be done to ensure a successful 2023 campaign.

There were many stand-out games and events across the year with players and mentors looking back fondly on some of them, and not all would be the ones that came away with a trophy.

All the sides that took part in the events like the U13 finals days at the Páirc 4G pitch and also at Bishopstown. All those young players, with 24 sides taking part across the two days of events will look back with great memories as they progress in their GAA playing careers.

Midleton and Ballincollig were the winners of the Premier 1 finals in these competitions. Around the regions, Donoughmore made it a double in the Mid-South, with Watergrasshill, Killeagh, and Aghada enjoying success in the East.

U14 competitions were also held around the county, the first age level that championships can be held.

Kevin O'Leary, Ballincollig U15, in action against Douglas. Picture: Larry Cummins

At U15 level the Magpies and the Village were prominent, with Midleton getting the better of Sars in the premier 1 hurling decider.

In football. Ballincollig defeated Douglas, but the latter can also look back at their U15 season with pride having won both Féile titles at Premier 1 level.

Special mention must also go to Youghal who won a double at this grade. They won the Premier 2 hurling final and the Division 1 football crown.

In the U16 Premier 1 hurling competition Sars come out on top, with Youghal rounding off a great season at underage level for the club when they won the Premier 2 decider.

In the football deciders, Douglas retained their U16 Premier 1 crown and Beara came out on top in the Premier 2 championship.

Douglas' Sam Sheedy clears from Mallow's Andy Hourigan during the Rebel Óg U16 P1 FC final at Bishopstown. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

In the minor championships top billing this season has to go to Douglas who won both the Premier 1 hurling and football championships.

This was the first time in 20 years any club had done the double and it was also the first time in the club’s history they did so. They came close several years ago but lost out in the football decider to the Barrs.

They now join a small group of clubs that have achieved this and the question is will it take another 20 years for a club to repeat this feat?

Through the group and knock-out stages they were the only club to go undefeated in both competitions and in the finals they got the better of Midleton in the hurling and Valley Rovers in the football.

At Premier 2 level, St Finbarr’s won the football title and Killeagh the hurling, again great wins for both clubs. It took a late goal from Sean Meade to see Killeagh get the better of Erin’s Own in what was the closest game of all four premier finals.

The Division 1 hurling title went to Youghal after a replay and the football winners at this level were Éire Óg.

Youghal's Liam Durkin blocks down this shot by Shandrum's Liam O'Mahony in the U16 P2 final. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

There were many more competitions, but too many to go through here. All results and winners are on the Rebel Óg website.

Another initiative of Rebel Óg returned to this year wast their monthly awards with Clayton Hotel, Silversprings as the main sponsor.

Cummins Sports are the awards sponsor and The Echo and Red FM are their media partners. The awards have been a successful part of the Rebel Óg calendar for more than 10 years but were not held for the last two years due to the pandemic so all are delighted they have returned for 2022.