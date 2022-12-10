Leo Cullen lauds Leinster display after thrashing Racing 92 

Head coach Leo Cullen hailed Leinster's 42-10 bonus-point triumph over Racing 92 after his star-studded team began their assault on the Heineken Champions Cup in spectacular fashion at a chilly Le Havre in France.

The Irish province, beaten in the final minute of last season's showpiece against La Rochelle, racked up six tries to demolish the three-time finalists in a Pool A opener switched from Paris to Stade Oceane due to a music concert.

Josh van der Flier crossed for two tries, with the others coming from Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan, Garry Ringrose and Ed Byrne.

A marathon 14-hour journey from Dublin to Le Havre via Paris had the potential to derail the opening of Leinster's campaign but Cullen, the former Ireland second-row forward, shrugged it off.

He said: "Some things are out of your control. We got here later than we intended but it was just one of those tests which are good to get through sometimes. It was great connecting time at the airport for players, parents and supporters."

Leinster had to commandeer a fleet of taxis to ferry them from Paris after their flight had been diverted to the French capital because of thick fog restricting visibility at Le Havre Airport.

But they still hit the ground running against Racing, which is exactly what Cullen and his coaching lieutenant Stuart Lancaster had demanded.

Cullen added: "The lads started with great intent and it was important to score early.

"I had watched Racing in their recent matches and they had scored a lot of early points. They had blitzed Clermont and it was important to take that away from them."

Leinster followed instructions to the letter with Cullen pinpointing their third try as significant in subduing opponents containing proven attackers like Finn Russell, Gael Fickou and former Wasps favourite Christian Wade, who has returned to rugby following a stint trying to crack top-level American Football in the United States.

Cullen said: "To score just before half-time for a 21-3 lead was a big momentum shift.

"We went out there with a desire to go out and start the Champions Cup well because there's not much margin for error with the new tournament format.

"In the old format, you got a losing bonus point away and it was big. Now you go to really maximise every point. You need to get every point you can so it was a great start for us."

Leinster's attention switches to next Friday night's big clash with Gloucester at the RDS Arena in Dublin, with Cullen saying: "It's part one done. Our minds are fixed on Gloucester, who have a really good set-piece and who will bring a lot of other strengths.

"From our players' point of view, they are proud about the team, they just want to represent themselves, it's what they are."

Meanwhile, Connacht may have rested most of their frontline players but a largely second-string side did more than enough to ensure their 20th Challenge Cup campaign got off to a winning start, 20-8, in freezing conditions at the Sportsground.

Connacht ran in three tries and held Newcastle Falcons scoreless for the closing 65 minutes, but Andy Friend’s side rarely looked like securing the bonus point.

But he will be pleased with the way so many made the most of game-time to stake their claims and he will be looking for something similar when they head to Brive next Friday.

Connacht started and finished the opening half strongly but in between Newcastle’s bulkier pack gave the Falcons plenty of possession.

Connacht defended well and, rarely for this season, made the most of what they created to touch down early and late in the half.

Paul Boyle, one of just three survivors from last weekend’s starting side against Benetton, picked up where he left off against the Italians when he drove over after three minutes after good ground was made by scrum-half Caolin Blade.

David Hawkshaw slotted the conversion but Newcastle regrouped and built the phases and it took a good intercept from the experienced Tiernan O’Halloran to hold the visitors at bay just when it seemed the Falcons were about to get in after eleven minutes.

Out-half Tian Schoeman pulled back a penalty after 19 minutes to get Newcastle off the mark and they hit the front six minutes later.

Schoeman used a penalty advantage to float an excellent crosskick which was taken by the twice capped English international Adam Radwan over Blade’s head and he passed for former England U-20 Nathan Earle to come around on the loop off the other wing to score. Schoeman missed the conversion from the right but led 8-7 approaching the break.

Then Adam Byrne, belatedly making his first Connacht start after his summer move from Leinster, announced his arrival at the Sportsground with a jinking sprint from outside the 22 to score an excellent try.

Hawkshaw added the extras to take a 14-8 lead into the break but he was off target with a penalty from distance eight minutes after the restart.

However, he made no mistake with another one much closer to the posts to lead 17-8 going into the final quarter as both sides emptied their benches, with Ballinasloe native Oisin McCormack coming on to make his senior competitive debut at flanker.

Impressive winger Diarmuid Kilgallen got over for Connacht’s third try four minutes from the end when he collected a crosskick from replacement out-half Conor Fitzgerald to score, but they were unable to add a fourth to claim the bonus point.

S