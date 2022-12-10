England v France: Player ratings as the Three Lions crash out

Not a lot he could do about either goal and made a smart couple of stops on what was his 50th cap.
With all the talk ahead of the game centred on his personal duel with Mbappe, the full-back put in a shift to keep the France forward quiet.
Ended the evening limping out of the contest in what could be seen as a personification of the night for England.
Hit the post with a second-half header and the winning goal took an unwitting deflection off the Manchester United skipper.
Tough defensive task to shackle Dembele and more nervy than usual.
Thrived in the midfield battle with Antoine Griezmann and snuffed out so many potential France attacks.
The Liverpool skipper was full of running and remains a trusted lieutenant of Southgate's on the pitch.
Another strong showing for the teenager who was England's Player of the Tournament.
Seemingly targeted by the France defence and fouled almost constantly, including for the first penalty, and caused plenty of problems with his runs.
Caused the odd problem for France but was not as involved as England needed him to be.
Levelled for England with a penalty that saw him equal Wayne Rooney's all-time goalscoring record but then blazed over a second spot-kick.
Did not get a chance to really run at the France defence.
An instant impact when he was fouled for England's second penalty.
Arguably introduced too late into the tie and sent a last-gasp free-kick inches over the top.
On for his injured team-mate.
Now France's all-time record cap holder, he did not even have to save Kane's penalty on a night where he sometimes looked rocky.
His pace kept him on top of his battle with Foden and he rarely looked like losing out. 7.
Hardly ever found himself in trouble and was more calm and assured than his defensive colleagues. 7.
Struggled to contain Kane when isolated one-on-one.
His clear barge on Mount was punished by VAR but he was lucky Kane squandered the resulting penalty.
A fine low strike to break the deadlock but showed his immaturity by fouling Saka to concede the first spot-kick.
Happy to do the dirty work in the midfield and could have scored his second goal of the finals but for a good Pickford stop.
Dropped into pockets to collect the ball and kept France ticking brilliantly while also doling out smart, tactical fouls to break up England moves.
His pace and trickery had Shaw on the back foot more than the England full-back would have liked.
By his standards, the Paris St Germain forward had a quiet night.
France's all-time record goalscorer proved the difference with his deflected header sending France through.
A like-for-like change for the world champions, whose options off the bench were limited.