England v France: Player ratings as the Three Lions crash out

Olivier Giroud was the match-winner in the World Cup quarter-final as Harry Kane missed a penalty
France's Antoine Griezmann celebrates as England's Harry Kane sits dejected. Picture: Adam Davy/PA Wire.

ENGLAND 

JORDAN PICKFORD: Not a lot he could do about either goal and made a smart couple of stops on what was his 50th cap. 7.

KYLE WALKER: With all the talk ahead of the game centred on his personal duel with Mbappe, the full-back put in a shift to keep the France forward quiet. 7.

JOHN STONES: Ended the evening limping out of the contest in what could be seen as a personification of the night for England. 6.

HARRY MAGUIRE: Hit the post with a second-half header and the winning goal took an unwitting deflection off the Manchester United skipper. 6.

LUKE SHAW: Tough defensive task to shackle Dembele and more nervy than usual. 6.

DECLAN RICE: Thrived in the midfield battle with Antoine Griezmann and snuffed out so many potential France attacks. 8.

JORDAN HENDERSON: The Liverpool skipper was full of running and remains a trusted lieutenant of Southgate's on the pitch. 7.

JUDE BELLINGHAM: Another strong showing for the teenager who was England's Player of the Tournament. 7.

BUKAYO SAKA: Seemingly targeted by the France defence and fouled almost constantly, including for the first penalty, and caused plenty of problems with his runs. 7.

PHIL FODEN: Caused the odd problem for France but was not as involved as England needed him to be. 6.

HARRY KANE: Levelled for England with a penalty that saw him equal Wayne Rooney's all-time goalscoring record but then blazed over a second spot-kick. 5.

SUBS:

RAHEEM STERLING (for Saka, 79): Did not get a chance to really run at the France defence. 6.

MASON MOUNT (for Henderson, 79): An instant impact when he was fouled for England's second penalty. 6.

MARCUS RASHFORD (for Foden, 83): Arguably introduced too late into the tie and sent a last-gasp free-kick inches over the top. 6.

JACK GREALISH (for Stones, 90): On for his injured team-mate. 

FRANCE 

HUGO LLORIS: Now France's all-time record cap holder, he did not even have to save Kane's penalty on a night where he sometimes looked rocky. 6.

JULES KOUNDE: His pace kept him on top of his battle with Foden and he rarely looked like losing out. 7.

RAPHAEL VARANE: Hardly ever found himself in trouble and was more calm and assured than his defensive colleagues. 7.

DAYOT UPAMECANO: Struggled to contain Kane when isolated one-on-one. 6.

THEO HERNANDEZ: His clear barge on Mount was punished by VAR but he was lucky Kane squandered the resulting penalty. 6.

AURELIEN TCHOUAMENI: A fine low strike to break the deadlock but showed his immaturity by fouling Saka to concede the first spot-kick. 6.

ADRIEN RABIOT: Happy to do the dirty work in the midfield and could have scored his second goal of the finals but for a good Pickford stop. 7.

ANTOINE GRIEZMANN: Dropped into pockets to collect the ball and kept France ticking brilliantly while also doling out smart, tactical fouls to break up England moves. 9.

OUSMANE DEMBELE: His pace and trickery had Shaw on the back foot more than the England full-back would have liked. 7.

KYLIAN MBAPPE: By his standards, the Paris St Germain forward had a quiet night. 6.

OLIVIER GIROUD: France's all-time record goalscorer proved the difference with his deflected header sending France through. 7.

SUBS:

KINGSLEY COMAN (for Dembele, 79): A like-for-like change for the world champions, whose options off the bench were limited. 6.

