Women's Super League: Glanmire basketballers dig out win over DCU to stay on top 

The Address UCC Glanmire 73 DCU Mercy 55

THE Address UCC Glanmire remain at the summit of the Women’s Super League following a hard-earned win over great rivals DCU Mercy at the Neptune Stadium on Saturday.

Not the greatest game witnessed between these superpowers of women’s basketball in this country as the general play was well below the standard set by these clubs over many years.

The number of turnovers and poor defence was mind-boggling at times and for DCU Mercy, who will return to this venue for a cup semi-final clash with Trinity Meteors in January, it must be worrying times for coach Mark Ingle.

Glanmire were quickest from the blocks when American Khiarica Rasheed drained a jumper in the opening minute.

The overall play from both sides was scrappy with poor shooting and passing options on display before Aine McKenna made a deft move to the hoop that edged her side into a 7-3 lead in the fourth minute.

Surprisingly the Dublin side looked totally disorganised and with two rookie referees, some dubious decisions were made from start to finish.

DCU were certainly struggling but they only trailed 13-7 with three minutes remaining in the quarter but luckily Glanmire were also lacklustre in the scoring department.

Two careless turnovers by Glanmire allowed DCU reduce the deficit to five points 20-15 after a disappointing opening quarter that was spoiled by basic errors from both sides.

The Address UCC Glanmire's Brittany Byrd is tackled by DCU Mercy's Lindsey Abed. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

The home side got a run on the restart and with Claire O’Sullivan having her best game of the season they soon commanded a nine-point lead.

One noticeable negative in the Glanmire defence was their poor rebounding averages as DCU picked up a number of easy baskets.

On the plus side, Mia Furlong nailed a three and a basket that restored their eight-point lead.

Glanmire led 36-25 at the break but they needed a huge improvement in the second half as their first-half performance was inconsistent at both ends of the court.

Both sides shared a basket each in the opening minute but a stunning three-pointer from Lindsey Abded gave DCU a lift when they looked on the ropes.

Midway through the quarter, Hannah Thornton nailed a brace of free throws that reduced the deficit to seven points but Annaliese Murphy nailed a couple of shots outside the paint that settled the home side back into their stride.

The Glanmire coach Mark Scannell must be wondering how his team were giving up so many easy baskets and despite another quarter riddled with sloppy play Glanmire took a 53-45 lead into the final period.

The lead was reduced to six points with eight minutes remaining but Mia Furlong produced a stunning shot that settled Glanmire.

It was a case of going through the motions for Glanmire coming down the stretch as they were always likely winners of this disappointing encounter.

Top scorers for The Address UCC Glanmire: B Byrd 15, C O’Sullivan 13, M Furlong 11, K Rasheed 11, A McKenna 11.

DCU: R Huijsdens 16, L Abed 16, H Thornton 10.

Referees: A Immers (Meath), L Podolsak (Cavan).