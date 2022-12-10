Graham Cummins on the World Cup: Despite England’s faults football could be coming home

WHEN David Baddiel, Frank Skinner, and The Lightened Seeds released their song ‘Three Lions’ back in 1996, little did they realise the impact the lyrics ‘Football’s coming home’ would have on football supporters throughout the world.

At every major international tournament since (except for Euro 2008, a competition England have failed to qualify for) those famous three words have become the most notorious sung.

Baddiel, Skinner, and The Lightened Seeds must smile every two years, as the royalty cheques come flooding through their door, as the song is endlessly played out by every English broadcaster.

However, despite English supporters chanting the famous song, it has never prevailed as England have failed to deliver in the big moments.

They have come close with the Euro 2022 Championship, losing to Italy in the final on penalties, this time, however, I do believe they have what it takes to deliver what they have promised for so many years.

Although England are the team that has impressed me most at this World Cup, they do have their faults.

Despite being impressive so far, there are still question marks over John Stones and Harry Maguire. They do lack concentration and can be sloppy when playing out from the back.

Maguire does receive a lot of criticism but it is Stones I feel that takes too many unnecessary risks and is the weak link.

He is prone to making mistakes but unlike Maguire, never seems to be punished. The Manchester City defender was careless in the first half against Senegal, but got away with his errors because of the lack of quality in the African side.

France contain more quality in their team and I would be more inclined to think that their game plan will be to allow the English centre-backs to try and play out from the back and capitalise on any mistake.

The French are at their best when turning over possession and exposing the space that has been left by the opposition.

UNITY

This English team has been praised for the unity amongst the group. However, I would think from constant team leakages, that there is not as much togetherness as people are made to believe.

Question marks over the English starting 11 have always been answered hours before kick-off which suggests that a member inside the English camp is leaking information to the press.

The manager Gareth Southgate will take particular issue with this, and will be trying discreetly to suss out the mole in his camp. It does give teams an advantage knowing exactly who will be in the opposition starting line-up. They can work on isolating certain players in the game, and it becomes a major advantage when it comes to exploiting players at set-pieces and knowing exactly who you will be pick-up.

In those few hours players can intensively study the strengths and weaknesses of the man they will be coming up against. Of course, players will have probably guessed before the confirmation who they were facing, but knowing for sure does help.

Despite England having weaknesses, like every team left in the tournament, their strengths by far outweigh them.

The Three Lions’ strength is down their left-hand side where Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden operate. Foden’s talents are well known to the people on these shores, as many of us are great admirers of the Premier League but Bellingham is somewhat of an unknown entity.

Of course, we have heard about how great a player he is, but the Bundesliga isn’t the most watched league in Ireland, but now we are getting to see just how good the 19-year-old is. For someone so young, the way he has handled the pressure on him has to be admired.

His late runs into the box and in support of Harry Kane has been the driving force behind England’s success. France would be naive not to construct a game plan to nullify him.

The key battle will be Kylian Mbappe up against Kyle Walker. France rely heavily on Mbappe and it will be a big ask of Walker to keep the PSG player quiet.

Mbappe’s best attribute is his pace, as is Walker’s, but the City defender does not appear to be as quick as he once was and will have to come up with a plan to nullify Mbappe other than try and outpace him.

A quiet night for Mbappe and it will be England who progresses, even still, if Mbappe performs I still envision an England victory.