Christy O'Connor: Dealing with concussion is now a GAA priority

WHEN Shane O’Donnell picked up his Player of the Month award in early June for his performances with Clare in May, a long year had come full circle.

That award ceremony was almost exactly to the day from the previous June when O’Donnell’s world was turned upside down after suffering a concussion at Clare training which ruled him out for the whole championship.

O’Donnell spent most of the 2021 summer collapsed in a heap. He couldn’t even look at his phone for nearly two months. He had just started a new job but had to take six weeks sick leave. His primary symptoms for the first four weeks were nausea and pressure in his head. Then it was sensitivity to light and sound.

“Some days you wake up and you feel okay,” O’Donnell recalled last November.

You think you’re getting out of it and the next day you’re feeling worse than ever. It just psychologically saps every bit out of you. It’s absolutely exhausting.”

Just over two weeks after O’Donnell got concussed, Clare played Waterford in the Munster quarter-final. O’Donnell spent the entire game sitting on a ride-on lawnmower in his garden. When Clare played Tipperary the following week, O’Donnell made it to the sitting room, but he was facing away from the TV because he couldn’t watch it.

Hurling was the last thing on O’Donnell’s mind.

“Playing with Clare wasn’t on my radar at all. I can’t emphasise how much it was not a priority. I honestly was like, ‘I’ll never play again and I don’t even care’. I missed being OK. I missed my brain functioning in the way it should. That was all I missed.”

Tipperary's Cathal Barrett tackles Shane O'Donnell of Clare. Picture: INPHO/Bryan Keane

The attitude towards concussion in sport has dramatically improved in recent years, but the practical application towards fully addressing it properly still needs constant revision.

There are comprehensive protocols around identifying various strains of concussion, subsequent treatment and return-to-play schedules, but O’Donnell still found himself voraciously searching for reading and research material to try and educate himself more on the subject.

When the rest-orientated recommendations gave no relief, O’Donnell eventually fell under the guidance of Connacht Rugby team doctor Enda Devitt.

After having previously tried to minimise his workload and screen time, O’Donnell underwent treatment under Dr Devitt at the UPMC Concussion Network that at first seemed counterintuitive to everything he and others around him had previously understood around concussion.

The change involved no rest, no darkened rooms, no denial of using computers or halting physical activity.

Concussion is a very complex area, but there has been a lot of discussion and research on a paradigm shift in the way it is treated.

Those more advanced methods around the treatment of concussion challenge the orthodox approaches because active treatment is encouraged. Some of those methods that have patients engage in activity may induce symptoms but result in better long-term outcomes.

That new approach has also forced the GAA to come on stream with that way of thinking, and how concussion is assessed and treated.

The GAA has long had comprehensive protocols around identifying various strains of concussion, subsequent treatment, and return-to-play schedules.

The SCAT-5 on-field concussion assessment tool recommended by the GAA takes 10 minutes, while VOMS (Vestibular Ocular Motor Screening) can also detect more subtle concussive symptoms off-field.

PROCESS

The process used to reach an on-field diagnosis is largely left for medical personnel to determine themselves, but that process was significantly improved last year when GAA Congress passed a motion on a temporary substitute rule at all levels of both codes.

Similar to the blood sub, the rule allows teams to replace a player who has suffered a potential concussion.

The GAA went a step further in June 2021 when, in conjunction with healthcare company UPMC, they introduced a pilot programme on concussion baseline testing, which provided baseline testing to all inter-county players from the nine participating counties — male and female — with all the players covered for concussion physician specialist costs.

The programme was delivered using the ImPACT Concussion Testing model, a state-of-the-art, software-based neurocognitive assessment tool co-developed by UPMC concussion specialists, which evaluates and documents multiple aspects of a patient’s neurocognitive state, including brain processing speed and memory.

The system is built around an initial baseline test of the player’s recall of shapes and words, reaction times and visual motor skills. The test is repeated if a player suffers suspected concussion, where comparing the results helps determine the nature of the injury and projected treatment.

Earlier this week, it was announced that UPMC has joined with the GAA, Ladies Gaelic Football Association (LGFA), The Camogie Association and the GPA to roll out that concussion baseline testing programme to inter-county players across 32 counties, covering players across all codes. Players will also be covered for concussion physician specialist treatment.

This latest development also follows a recent conference in September between UPMC and GAMA (Gaelic Athletic Medical Association) in UCD, where Michael Collins, director of the UPMC Sports Medicine Concussion Programme in Pittsburgh, and his colleagues presented on their latest research and treatment protocols.

The hits are getting harder. The whole area around concussion will still always need constant revision. But the practical application towards fully addressing concussion, and potential concussive incidents, has certainly got a lot better. Especially for GAA players across all codes.