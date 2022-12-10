Martina O’Brien reflects on Cork career and looks to the future with Clon

MARTINA O’BRIEN hung up her inter-county gloves following a glittering career but will continue between the posts for Clonakilty LGFA in 2023.

Her career highlights underpin the view that Martina O’Brien is up there with some of the best goalkeepers in GAA and LGFA history.

An All-Ireland senior winner with Cork in 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016, six-time Munster champion, six-time Division 1 National League winner, 2020 Munster Ladies Footballer of the Year and LGFA Team of the Year award recipient.

Having lost the Cork number one jersey to Mourneabbey’s Maebh O’Sullivan this past season, O’Brien has taken the decision to step away from the county’s senior setup and focus on her Physical Therapy business based in Ballinascarthy.

It wasn’t an easy decision to come to considering O’Brien’s ten-year commitment to her county.

“Ten years is a long time to be playing inter-county football so I made the decision to step away and concentrate on other things,” O’Brien said.

Life moves on. I have no complaints about my time with Cork and have so many happy memories. I made so many friends.

"It is a sad moment but I think the decision is the right one. There are so many things to be grateful for from my time playing inter-county football. I will look back at those with fond memories.”

O’Brien’s commitment to her local Ballinascarthy camogie and Clonakilty LFGA clubs predates the first time she first wore the Cork number one jersey. Both are set to benefit from O’Brien’s inter-county retirement.

So, even without Cork, there is already a lot going on in O’Brien’s life. As a self-employed business owner, the Ballinascarthy native will be spending even more time concentrating on meeting increasing client list demands.

“The 2021 season finished harshly for us in the manner in which we lost to Meath,” the four-time All-Ireland winner stated.

HIT HARD

“Being captain that year as well, it really did hit hard. So I kind of already had it in my head and came to the decision at the beginning of the 2022 season. This was going to be my last year at inter-county level, no matter what happened.

“As a self-employed Physical Therapist, running my own business, I just no longer have the time to give to inter-county football at this stage. My work and business are pulling me in the other direction.

“The decision was not an easy one as football is your life. You are breathing it. Asking yourself every day, 'what can I do to make myself better at it? What way is my nutrition? Am I getting enough rest?'

“The other thing is that I will be turning 33 soon. My body was telling me that I didn’t have much time left so there were a lot of reasons for retiring. I am happy with my decision.”

There is little doubt that O’Brien, in making this decision, will miss a lot of things surrounding the Cork LGFA setup. Whatever about the highs and lows of inter-county football, saying goodbye to the camaraderie of the dressing room will sting.

“It will be weird reading about and watching Cork when they begin their National League campaign next January.

“To be honest, I don’t miss it at the moment as the girls are back in doing their strength and conditioning programmes," she laughs.

“I never enjoyed those pre-seasons. It probably won’t hit me until January or February when Cork are involved in their first league match. The same goes for when they play their Munster Championship and All-Ireland series.

TIME OFF

“We had been training since January the year before and I was fatigued. I knew my body needed some time off. I’m happy enough to be sitting on the sidelines watching others getting stuck in.

“Little things like leaving the Cork LGFA senior players WhatsApp group was very hard. That’s because I’m gone from all the banter, the craic and fun. The little messages that led to all the laughs at training on a Friday evening. I’ll miss all that but can’t wait to follow the Cork girls every step of the way. I’ll definitely be one of their biggest supporters.”