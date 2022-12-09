Cork Basketball: Super League is now everything for Neptune after cup exit 

AFTER the excitement of the Pat Duffy National Cup, Super League action returns this weekend with Energywise Ireland Neptune hosting Sligo All-Stars at the Neptune Stadium (6.30pm).
Nil Sabata was having a tremendous season until he picked up an injury a few weeks ago and suddenly he does not look the same player. Catalonian-born Sabata is unorthodox but a rare talent and hopefully he can find his best form, starting with this game against Sligo All-Stars.
David Lehane was once rated one of the best outside shooters in underage basketball, but for some strange reason he has gone back in that department, instead concentrating on taking the ball to the hoop.